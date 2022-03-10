This JBL Bluetooth speaker is $60 off for a limited time

A Bluetooth speaker will let you enjoy your music wherever you are, whether you’re just chilling in your room, hosting a party in your backyard, going on a road trip, or camping under the stars. JBL is one of the most popular brands, but because of their speakers’ quality and durability, they usually don’t come cheap. Fortunately, there are Bluetooth speaker deals that you can utilize to get them at a cheaper price, such as Crutchfield’s $60 discount for the JBL Xtreme 3, which brings its price down to $320 from its original price of $380.

JBL, which is included in Digital Trends’ best Bluetooth speakers for the JBL Flip 6, scores another home run with the JBL Xtreme 3. The speaker offers high-energy sound with bold bass through its two 3/4-inch tweeters and two 2-3/4-inch woofers, alongside dual passive radiators. All that power is packed within a Bluetooth speaker that weighs just over 4 pounds, so it won’t be hard to take it with you whenever you’re on the go. You also won’t have to worry that the JBL Xtreme 3 won’t be able to brave the elements with you, as it is IP67-rated waterproof and dustproof, and it also offers a bottle opener on its adjustable and detachable carry strap.

The JBL Xtreme 3 lasts for up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge, and it even has a USB charging port that you can use for your mobile devices. Further expanding its capabilities is the JBL Connect app, which you can use to launch voice commands, make adjustments to the speaker’s volume, pair two JBL speakers for stereo sound, and to connect up to 100 JBL speakers for simultaneous playback.

If you need a Bluetooth speaker, or if you want to upgrade from a basic model, you can’t go wrong with the JBL Xtreme 3. It’s an even better option because it’s discounted by $60 on Crutchfield, making it more affordable at $320 compared to its original price of $380. It’s unclear how long the offer will last though, so if you don’t want to miss out, you better hurry. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure your own JBL Xtreme 3 Bluetooth speaker for cheaper than usual.

