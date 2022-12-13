 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Today’s Samsung sale has the cordless vacuum deal you’re looking for

Noah McGraw
By
Woman vacuuming living room carget with Samsung Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum.

You did it! You found the cordless vacuum deal you’ve been scouring the internet for. It’s part of the Samsung Holiday Sale going on this week. As part of the sale, you can grab the Samsung Jet 75 cordless vacuum for only $250 — that’s a $150 discount from its usual $400. That’s the price for the standard version, but all other models are also on sale. Even if the Jet 75 isn’t the perfect model for you, you should still check out the sale. Don’t let these cordless vacuum deals slip away from you.

Why you should buy the Samsung Jet 75 cordless vacuum

The Samsung Jet 75 covers the three biggest vacuum needs: it’s powerful, it slim, and it stays charged. On the power side, the standard Jet 75 has Samsung’s most powerful motor, the HexaJet. It has 200 air watts of power, enough to pick up heavy dirt chunks while keeping a slim design. You don’t want to knock the slim design, either. Having a vacuum with a small profile is nice when you’re storing it, but it’s also important when you’re using it. At only 6.5 pounds, the Jet 75 is easy to maneuver. You can lift it to clean shelves and staircases without breaking your back. This is all made a hundred times easier by the fact that the Jet 45 is cordless. No more stopping to unplug before every room.

The third important spec for a cordless vacuum is the battery. When you’re in your zone, trying to get the housecleaning done as fast as possible, you don’t want to have to pause in the middle to let your vacuum recharge. The Jet 75 has one hour of battery on a single charge. That’s actual suction run time. That’s enough time to clean a decent sized house. When it is time to recharge, you simply plug the vacuum into its wall mounted charger and forget about it until you need to use it again.

Related

Right now the baseline model of the Jet 75 is only $250, $150 cheaper than its retail price of $400. This is part of Samsung’s Holiday Sale, which include some great vacuum deals. Grab it now if you want to get it in time for the holidays.

Other Samsung Jet models on sale:

  • — $450,was $500
  • — $400, was $650

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Amazon Prime free trial: Get an entire month for free
amazon discounts prime membership for us military and veterans
Hulu Free Trial: Stream for a month without paying a dime
Hulu app icon on Roku.
Semrush Free Trial: Try the advanced online marketing tool
how to clean up your keywords and refresh seo strategy semrush logo feature image large
Is there a Surfshark free trial? What you need to know
Surfshark interface displayed on a Mac screen.
This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 3090 just got a $850 discount
A side view of the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming Desktop.
Best Microsoft Surface Pro deals for December 2022
Best Samsung Galaxy deals for December 2022
The Galaxy Z Fold 4's Cover Screen.
Best TV Deals: Save on LG, Samsung, Sony and Vizio
Vizio OLED TV
Hurry — Best Buy is having a 3-day sale on must-have holiday gifts
Best Buy Prime Day graphic with a screen from bestbuy.com.
ECOVACS holiday robot vacuum deals make for the cleanest Christmas gifts
ECOVACS X1 Omni smart robot vacuum series holidays
Samsung is having a huge holiday sale on monitors, TVs and more
A 55-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV hangs on a wall in a dining room.
UFC 282 live stream: How to watch Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev
ufc 282 blachowicz vs ankalaev ppv deal promotional image
Save up to 46% on Amazon Fire tablets today — prices from $45
All-new Fire HD 10 tablet, 10.1, 1080p Full HD, 64 GB, latest model (2021 release)