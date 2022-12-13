Today’s Samsung sale has the cordless vacuum deal you’re looking for

You did it! You found the cordless vacuum deal you’ve been scouring the internet for. It’s part of the Samsung Holiday Sale going on this week. As part of the sale, you can grab the Samsung Jet 75 cordless vacuum for only $250 — that’s a $150 discount from its usual $400. That’s the price for the standard version, but all other models are also on sale. Even if the Jet 75 isn’t the perfect model for you, you should still check out the sale. Don’t let these cordless vacuum deals slip away from you.

Why you should buy the Samsung Jet 75 cordless vacuum

The Samsung Jet 75 covers the three biggest vacuum needs: it’s powerful, it slim, and it stays charged. On the power side, the standard Jet 75 has Samsung’s most powerful motor, the HexaJet. It has 200 air watts of power, enough to pick up heavy dirt chunks while keeping a slim design. You don’t want to knock the slim design, either. Having a vacuum with a small profile is nice when you’re storing it, but it’s also important when you’re using it. At only 6.5 pounds, the Jet 75 is easy to maneuver. You can lift it to clean shelves and staircases without breaking your back. This is all made a hundred times easier by the fact that the Jet 45 is cordless. No more stopping to unplug before every room.

The third important spec for a cordless vacuum is the battery. When you’re in your zone, trying to get the housecleaning done as fast as possible, you don’t want to have to pause in the middle to let your vacuum recharge. The Jet 75 has one hour of battery on a single charge. That’s actual suction run time. That’s enough time to clean a decent sized house. When it is time to recharge, you simply plug the vacuum into its wall mounted charger and forget about it until you need to use it again.

Right now the baseline model of the Jet 75 is only $250, $150 cheaper than its retail price of $400. This is part of Samsung’s Holiday Sale, which include some great vacuum deals. Grab it now if you want to get it in time for the holidays.

Other Samsung Jet models on sale:

— $450,was $500

— $450,was $500 — $400, was $650

