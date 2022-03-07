The Samsung Galaxy S22 range is finally out and we’re pretty psyched about it. Our Samsung Galaxy S22 buying guide will help you figure out what phone is best for you. Once you’ve figured things out, it’s time for you to get yourself a case to keep your newly acquired phone safe. Even the standard Galaxy S22 isn’t the cheapest phone around, though (with the retail price starting at $800), and the last thing you want is to score a new flagship device only to have it suffer damage because you skimped on buying some good protection for it.

If you’re shelling out the cash for a flagship phone like the Samsung Galaxy S22, then it’s a good idea to spend a little more on a good case and screen protector for it, and right now, Urban Armor Gear is offering a very nice bundle deal: Buy any Samsung Galaxy S22 case and get a glass screen protector for 50% off.

Phone case makers are a dime a dozen — just go on Amazon and you’ll find hundreds if not thousands of no-name case brands (and no doubt many of them have artificially boosted review scores). But flagship smartphones like the Galaxy S22 don’t come cheap, and if you want to protect your investment, you want to make sure you stick to the best phone case brands. Urban Armor Gear is one of them, and it’s arguably our favorite case maker if you’re the kind of person that’s particularly rough on their stuff.

One look at Urban Armor Gear cases should tell you that these protective covers are purpose-built for hard use, making them particularly good for outdoorsy types. For example, the UAG Monarch series cases surround your phone with five layers of material to deliver protection that exceeds military standards. However, Urban Armor Gear also offers some sleeker slimline cases if you prefer something a bit more minimalist (but still rugged enough to handle life’s daily bumps and scrapes).

Of course, your phone’s case is only as effective as its screen protection, as the glass display is naturally one of the more fragile parts of your device. That’s pretty obvious when you consider that the display has a very wide surface area and is therefore quite likely to suffer a direct impact when your phone is dropped or bumped against something. Urban Armor Gear cases feature raised screen surrounds to guard your display against shocks, but we recommend pairing this with a glass screen protector as well. UAG has you (or rather, your phone) covered there, too, and is now offering glass screen protectors for Galaxy devices.

Better still is this bundle offer that gives you a whopping 50% discount on a glass screen protector when you buy any Urban Armor Gear case for the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, or Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Galaxy S22 devices are available to buy now. If you’re getting one, this is a solid case and screen protector deal from one of the best names in the game.

