 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

You won’t find this Galaxy S24 Ultra deal listed on Samsung’s website

Jennifer Allen
By
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra showing the screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Phone deals on the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra are looking pretty tempting right now, but we’ve got insight that means you can save even more than the details listed on the Samsung site. Right now, you can enjoy a wealth of benefits by pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra at Samsung. That includes a free storage upgrade to 512GB while paying the same amount as for the 256GB variety, along with $100 Samsung credit, and up to $750 enhanced trade-in depending on the phone you trade in. There’s also 15% student discount for eligible students. Even better, if you use the link below, you can also enjoy an extra $50 in Samsung credit which is pretty great, right?

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is a pretty special upgrade for Android lovers and is sure to top our look at the best phones shortly. Now sporting a titanium frame, it feels far classier than previous Samsung Galaxy phones. Its 6.8-inch AMOLED screen is more than just larger with its Quad HD+ resolution teamed up with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate ensuring it looks great at all times. 2,600 nits peak brightness outdoors means it’s easy to use in bright sunlight too.

Alongside that is an exceptional set of camera lenses. It has a 200MP wide lens, 12MP ultra-wide lens, 50MP tele 5x optical zoom, and 10MP tele 3x optical zoom too. As expected from such a phone, there’s its famous 100x Space Zoom feature too. Images are further improved by Samsung’s ProVisual AI engine enhancing anything you snap with Samsung using meaningful AI across the board. At all times, everything works super speedily thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powering proceedings constantly beating many of the best Android phones.

A truly premium phone in all kinds of ways, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is available for pre-order right now. As standard, if you head to the Samsung site, you can enjoy double the storage with 512GB available for the same price as 256GB along with $100 Samsung credit, and up to $750 enhanced trade-in depending on the phone you trade-in. There’s also 15% student discount for anyone eligible, but it gets better. Use our link below and you can also enjoy an extra $50 Samsung credit meaning you gain $150 Samsung credit in all — perfect for putting towards new earbuds or a smartwatch. Check out the deal now by tapping the link below.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
The best Android phones in 2023: the 16 best ones you can buy
Someone holding the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with the display turned on.

Finding a bad Android phone is a rare occurrence these days. However, with so many options available, it can be daunting to choose the best one in 2023. In this article, we aim to help you find the answer to this question.

When looking to buy a new Android phone, there are many factors to consider. Do you prefer a large screen? How important is camera performance to you? Are you someone who enjoys gaming on your phone? Or do you need a long-lasting battery life? To assist you, we have compiled a list of Android phones that cater to everyone's needs, regardless of your preferences or priorities.

Read more
The best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra screen protectors in 2023: top 12 picks
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's screen.

It may be nearly a year old, but Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra remains one of the most powerful smartphones on the market — and it's still a great buy even with the Galaxy S24 Ultra on the horizon.

All the incredible power and performance packed into the S23 Ultra doesn't come cheap, which means you'll want to keep your investment protected from the get-go, especially considering that its gorgeous and expansive Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.8-inch display seems like such an easy target for scratches and impacts. It may have amazingly durable Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front, but that doesn't make it impervious to damage, and it's definitely not immune to scratches and scuffs.

Read more
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 prices slashed for the holidays
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5's cover screens.

If you've had an eye on either of Samsung's current flagship foldable smartphones -- the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 -- this holiday season is the perfect time to buy them because of the discounts from the phone deals that Best Buy is offering. The 256GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is down to $850 from $1,000 for savings of $150, while the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is down to $1,500 from $1,800 for savings of $300. They're still pretty expensive mobile devices, but if you were planning to purchase them anyway, why not get them for cheaper than usual? You'll have to hurry though, as we're not sure how long stocks will last.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (256GB) -- $850, was $1,000

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (256GB) -- $1,500, was $1,800

Read more