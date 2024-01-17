 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This is the best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra pre-order deal

Jennifer Allen
By
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra using the Circle to Search feature
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Now that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has been officially announced, Samsung is offering some amazing phone deals to help you snap up the latest and likely to be greatest. Right now, when you place a preorder, you can enjoy up to $750 enhanced trade-in, along with $50 additional Samsung credit when you buy through our link. Along with that, there’s Samsung’s favorite memory upgrade offer for early adopters, as well as $100 Samsung credit on top of the $50 you’re gaining from going through us. If you’re a student, a 10% student discount is also available. Want to know more? Let’s take a look.

More Galaxy S24 Ultra pre-order deals

Nearly every cell carrier has a pre-order promotion for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Here are all the best offers.

  • Free storage upgrade with pre-order, and up to $1,000 off in trade-in credit
  • Free storage upgrade with pre-order, and up to $1,000 off in trade-in credit
  • Free storage upgrade with pre-order, and up to $1,000 off in trade-in credit if you upgrade your plan or add a new line
  • Buy the 512GB Unlocked S24 Ultra for $1,300, was $1,420

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra may have literally just been announced but we can all be very confident that it’s going to shoot straight up to the top of our ranking of the best phones. Samsung knows how to make fantastic phones as past Galaxy models have demonstrated. That’s why we’ve been so excited to see the latest Galaxy Unpacked event announce a new Samsung Galaxy S24 range including the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. The event hosted at the SAP Center in San Jose, California — a marked change from the usual New York or San Francisco destinations — showcased the new phone with some killer new functionality and specifications.

We already looked at what to expect from Samsung’s Galaxy S24 event this week and we’re delighted with the results. As expected, its titanium frame looks gorgeous. Finally, we’ve seen meaningfully integrated AI that should prove super useful too. AI is also at work with enhancing image quality when taking photos. Sure to strongly compete with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, the phone will be topping everyone’s view of what counts as one of the best Android phones.

While prices for the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra were never going to be cheap, buy direct and you can rack up some sweet savings along the way. As standard, you’ll receive a free memory upgrade increasing the storage of your phone for less. You also get $100 Samsung credit which could be used on all kinds of stuff such as new earbuds or a new smartwatch. Better still, by going through our link, you can enjoy an additional $50 Samsung credit which soon adds up, while there’s up to $750 enhanced trade-in credit up for grabs too. How much you’ll save via trade-in will depend on the age of the phone you’re trading in but it all worked out as a great way to save money on your purchase. If you’re a student, there’s a 10% student discount too.

Sound great to you? Us too! Reap those rewards now and snag the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for less. All you need to do is hit the button below to get all the above benefits including an extra $50 Samsung credit, all thanks to the wonders of an early Samsung preorder.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Best Samsung tablet deals: Get an Android tablet from $99
Recent apps view on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

If you've been checking out all the latest tablet deals for an opportunity to buy a Samsung tablet for less, we've got your back. We've got all the best Samsung tablet deals listed below, neatly rounded up so you can quickly find the right slate for your needs. The options below cover many different price ranges so whether you're looking for something cheap and cheerful or something more high-end, you're in luck here. If you want something more fruit-flavored, we also have all the best iPad deals rounded up too.
Best Samsung tablet deal

You won't see the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite on any best Android tablet lists but that isn't to say it's not worth checking out. The tablet is ideal for entertaining your kids on a long journey or for you to grab when you want some downtime. It has a compact 8.7-inch screen with a sturdy metal frame to protect it. A long lasting battery is useful for those equally lengthy journeys so you can be hooked on YouTube or your favorite streaming service with no interruption. It also has multi-device connectivity if you have other Samsung devices so it's simple to swap between your other phones or tablets. Right now, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is down to $99, reduced from $159, at Walmart, so you save $60. It's an excellent deal if you just want something simple yet useful for occasional tablet use.

Read more
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is 49% off in Amazon’s year-end sale
Someone holding a Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 lite that is displaying apps.

For those who are on the hunt for budget-friendly tablet deals, you should take a look at Amazon's year-end sale as it includes a 49% discount on the 128GB model of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. From its original price of $430, it's down to a more affordable $220 for savings of $210. We're not sure if this price will stick after the New Year, so it's highly recommended that you complete the purchase right away if this tablet meets your needs.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
For its price, you shouldn't expect the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to match the performance of the top-of-the-line models among the best tablets. However, for handling daily tasks such as browsing the internet and delivering presentations, it's more than enough with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and 4GB of RAM. While its internal storage space is limited to 128GB, you have the option of expanding it through a microSD card by up to 1TB. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite ships with Android 12, but you can upgrade it to Android 14, which is the latest version of the operating system.

Read more
The best Samsung Galaxy S23 screen protectors in 2023: our 10 favorites
Holding the Samsung Galaxy S23 with the display turned on.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 may be just around the corner, but that doesn't mean the Samsung Galaxy S23 isn't still a great phone that's worth protecting, especially its gorgeous AMOLED 2X edge-to-edge display.

Even though that screen is made from the latest Gorilla Glass, it's still susceptible to scratches and scuffs, so unless you plan to use a folio case, we'd strongly recommend an extra layer of protection to keep your display looking pristine. That's even more true if you're the adventurous type, since even the most durable cases for your Galaxy S23 are only fighting half the battle.

Read more