The best Keurig deals you can shop before Prime Day 2020

Coffee makers are great options for presents, especially for an older child about to set off on their own for the first time. Keurig offers great Prime Day deals, but if you don’t want to wait until Tuesday to start shopping, here are three fantastic Keurig deals you can take advantage of now.

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker — $70, was $80

The Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker has been discounted by $10 to a final price of $70. This is a fantastic option for smaller homes or cramped kitchens. The base is less than 5 inches wide, but it can fit travel mugs up to seven inches tall. The base can hold an entire cup of coffee in case you brew one by accident and helps make cleanup easy. The K-Mini is compatible with the My K Cup universal reusable filter, too, so you aren’t limited to just using K-Cups.

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker — $79, was $110

The Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker currently has a $30 discount from its original price. Like the K-Mini, this is a slim coffee maker that is a great fit for small kitchens, but it has a larger 46-ounce reservoir that allows you to brew up to four cups before it needs to be refilled. You can choose between 8-, 10-, and 12-ounce brews, or you can use up to a 7-inch travel mug with the K-Slim.

Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker — $100, was $130

The Keurig K-Select is also $30 off right now. It can brew four different cup sizes — 6, 8, 10, and 12 ounces — but also allows you to adjust the strength and intensity of your coffee. The 52-ounce water reservoir gives you plenty of cups before you need to refill it. It also includes an internal water filter to make sure your coffee is delicious no matter what your tap water might taste like. If you need a coffee maker that requires less maintenance and refills than the slim models, the K-Select is an excellent choice.

Keurig and many other companies like it are offering fantastic Prime Day smart home deals. If you’re looking for a new coffee maker or another gadget for your home, now is the time to buy. Although Prime Day doesn’t officially kick off until tomorrow, plenty of companies have already released fantastic deals ahead of the main sales.

