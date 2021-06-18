Early Prime Day deals slash the price of Keurig K-Elite, K-Slim models

Prime Day isn’t until next week, but Amazon just can’t wait; they’re releasing all kinds of early Prime Day deals on some of the hottest tech and appliances that money can buy, including coffee makers. There are already some fantastic Keurig deals out there, but check out these amazing offers: Right now you can save $30 on the Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker, and save $45 on a Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker. These are amazing deals on one of the best-known names in coffee, available only in these early Prime Day deals.

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker, Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer — $80, was $110

Amazingly compact, the Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker is just 5 inches wide. It can fit nearly anywhere: On a counter, in a drawer, on a corner of your desk; you name it. It brews coffee in three cup sizes: 8-ounce, 10-ounce, or 12-ounce, and it makes your coffee super fast. The machine’s precise technology allows your freshly brewed coffee to be brewed in just a couple of minutes. They’ve designed this Keurig so that it will work with your travel cup (up to 7 inches tall) — a consideration that extends to the environment, and your energy bills. It has an auto shut-off feature that makes sure that, while it’s always ready to use, the coffee maker doesn’t waste unnecessary energy. Even though it fits in tight spaces, this coffee maker has a 46-ounce reservoir, which means you can have four cups of coffee before you need to refill it. The Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker is always ready to go, always saving you money and always producing hot, delicious coffee.

Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker, Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer — $125, was $170

The Keurig K-Elite brews a single cup at a time (using convenient Keurig pods), but you can choose how big you want that cup to be: 4, 6, 8, 10, or 12 ounces. And if you like a stiffer cup of joe, there’s a strong brew button to get you going quickly. Perfect for the summer season, there’s even an iced setting, to give you the perfectly chilled cup of coffee. And, if you’re more of a tea drinker, or just need some hot water for your oatmeal, there’s a button for that, too. This is a superbly efficient coffee maker, which will have your hot coffee ready in only minutes, and the reservoir is huge – 75 ounces — so you can brew up to eight cups of coffee before you need to refill it, which is easy as can be. Best of all, this coffee maker includes quiet brew technology, so you can focus on the important things, and not be distracted by the sounds of your delicious coffee being made.

