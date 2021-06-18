Early Prime Day deals slash the price of Keurig K-Elite, K-Slim models

  1. Deals
Prime Day isn’t until next week, but Amazon just can’t wait; they’re releasing all kinds of early Prime Day deals on some of the hottest tech and appliances that money can buy, including coffee makers. There are already some fantastic Keurig deals out there, but check out these amazing offers: Right now you can save $30 on the Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker, and save $45 on a Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker. These are amazing deals on one of the best-known names in coffee, available only in these early Prime Day deals.

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker, Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer — $80, was $110

Amazingly compact, the Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker is just 5 inches wide. It can fit nearly anywhere: On a counter, in a drawer, on a corner of your desk; you name it. It brews coffee in three cup sizes: 8-ounce, 10-ounce, or 12-ounce, and it makes your coffee super fast. The machine’s precise technology allows your freshly brewed coffee to be brewed in just a couple of minutes. They’ve designed this Keurig so that it will work with your travel cup (up to 7 inches tall) — a consideration that extends to the environment, and your energy bills. It has an auto shut-off feature that makes sure that, while it’s always ready to use, the coffee maker doesn’t waste unnecessary energy. Even though it fits in tight spaces, this coffee maker has a 46-ounce reservoir, which means you can have four cups of coffee before you need to refill it. The Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker is always ready to go, always saving you money and always producing hot, delicious coffee.

Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker, Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer — $125, was $170

The Keurig K-Elite brews a single cup at a time (using convenient Keurig pods), but you can choose how big you want that cup to be: 4, 6, 8, 10, or 12 ounces. And if you like a stiffer cup of joe, there’s a strong brew button to get you going quickly. Perfect for the summer season, there’s even an iced setting, to give you the perfectly chilled cup of coffee. And, if you’re more of a tea drinker, or just need some hot water for your oatmeal, there’s a button for that, too. This is a superbly efficient coffee maker, which will have your hot coffee ready in only minutes, and the reservoir is huge – 75 ounces — so you can brew up to eight cups of coffee before you need to refill it, which is easy as can be. Best of all, this coffee maker includes quiet brew technology, so you can focus on the important things, and not be distracted by the sounds of your delicious coffee being made.

More coffee machine deals

Looking for an alternative to Keurig pods? There are more amazing deals on coffee machines below.

Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine

$200
Tight on space? The Nespresso Essenza Mini is the perfect coffee machine thanks to its compact build, capable of pumping out powerfully delicious espressos despite its size.
Buy at Best Buy

Ninja Mega Kitchen System and Blender

$160 $200
Bring out the versatility in your kitchen with this Ninja Kitchen System that provides Professional Performance, perfect for food processing, food blending, and nutrient extraction.
Buy at Best Buy

Keurig K-Cafe Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker, Latte Maker and Cappuccino Maker

$190 $220
Need a quick pick-me-up? This Keurig single-serve coffee maker is the way to go. The 60-ounce water reservoir means you only have to refill after every 6 cups. Plus it accommodates tall travel mugs.
Buy at Best Buy

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

$70 $80
Packing a punch with every cup despite its size, the Keurig K-Mini is a compact yet ever-functional coffee maker for the practical coffee lover who's tight on space, with brew sizes from 6-12 oz.
Buy at Amazon

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker

$96 $100
Compact and sleek, the K-Slim coffee maker holds up to 46 ounces of water and can make 8- to 12-ounce cups of coffee within minutes. The drip tray is removable so it can accommodate travel mugs.
Buy at Wayfair

Breville-Nespresso USA Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine, Bundle

$211 $250
The hefty price of premium coffee doesn't have to make you bitter if you score this sweet deal on Breville Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso machine bundled with an Aeroccino 3 milk frother.
Buy at Amazon
