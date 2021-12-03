This Lenovo Chromebook is in stock and just $119 today

The best Cyber Monday deals are still around which means there’s still a chance to snap up one of the best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals. Right now, you can buy the Lenovo Chromebook 3 for just $119 at Best Buy. With a savings of $100, this is a sweet time to snag a bargain Chromebook for even less than usual. You’ll need to be quick though. We can’t guarantee how long these offers will stick around now that Cyber Monday is officially over.

Now, we’re not saying that the Lenovo Chromebook 3 is one of the best Chromebooks out there exactly, but at this price, there’s simply no reason to not strongly consider it. From one of the best laptop brands around, the Lenovo Chromebook 3 covers many of the things you might need from a Chromebook all while looking pretty good. At its heart, it has an AMD A6 processor, 4GB of memory, plus 32GB of eMMC storage. Don’t worry about the storage being low. The great thing about Chromebooks is that the whole point of them is that you store files on the cloud and use Google apps extensively meaning there’s not much need for plenty of storage space here. Being so highly portable means there’s simply no need for additional storage. There’s always a built-in media reader if you want to transfer files between devices too.

Elsewhere, the Lenovo Chromebook 3 has everything else you could need too. It’s housed in a slim chassis so it’s easy to take out and about with you. Whether you’re looking for a system to take on your daily commute or you need something to take to class at school, the Lenovo Chromebook 3 has you covered. It only weighs 2.42 pounds and measures just 0.71-inch thin so it’s simple to toss into your bag without worrying about any constraints or limitations. It has an 11.6-inch display with a 1366 x 768 HD resolution along with an AMD Radeon R5 graphics chipset. Admittedly, you’ll not likely be gaming on this but it’s nice to know that image quality while browsing and working are still catered for here.

Other features include a built-in media reader and a choice of connecting to a network either via Wi-Fi or an Ethernet port. It also has a built-in HD webcam with a microphone for those times you need to take video calls while on the move. Plus, there are all the benefits of Chrome OS which mean improved security and the fact that it automatically updates so the Lenovo Chromebook 3 is super low maintenance. It’s basically everything you could need if you would rather focus on getting work done (or streaming your favorite shows) and less time dealing with maintaining your computer.

Normally priced at $219, the Lenovo Chromebook 3 is down to just $119 at Best Buy. Working out at $100 off, this is an awesome time to snap up a great deal. It’s a great system for anyone looking to be productive on a budget.

