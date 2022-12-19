 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Lenovo laptop deal could be a mistake – save over $2000!

Paula Beaton
By
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

If you’re hunting for laptop deals, you can’t afford to miss this incredible offer from Lenovo. Today you can grab this Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 laptop for just $942, saving $2,097 off the regular $3,039 price. You’re not hallucinating — that’s over $2,000 off! Epic deals like this don’t come around very often, and this one’s already selling fast. Ensure you don’t miss out by adding this deal to your basket and checking out now.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 is right up there with the best laptops when it comes to speedy performance, thanks to its 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM. That’s the perfect amount of RAM for photo and video editing, graphic design work, or other intensive tasks.

Whatever you’re working on will look crisp and vibrant on the 14-inch FHD display, with thin bezels to minimize distraction, and anti-glare, so you can easily see your screen even in direct sunlight. The 512GB of in-built storage is plenty for your photos, videos, and other files, and Windows 11 Pro packs a whole host of new productivity features to make getting your work done a breeze.

Related

This laptop also has integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics for video streaming and casual gaming, plus Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth for connectivity. You can use the Call Control keys to easily answer, make, or disconnect from conference calls with the 720p HD camera with dual-array mic, and there’s a shutter for privacy.

Lenovo tests its ThinkPad laptops against 12 military-grade requirements and runs them through over 200 quality checks, so you can rest safe in the knowledge that your new laptop is designed to withstand extreme temperatures, splashes and spills, and drops, making it a great choice for work on the go. You can log in quickly when it’s time to get to work thanks to the fingerprint reader that’s integrated into the power button, or use the IR camera, Windows Hello, and facial recognition to unlock your laptop when it detects your presence in front of the screen, and lock it when you move away.

You can also expect epic battery life to see you through a full day of work and meetings. When it’s time to charge up, this laptop’s battery can reach 80% in an hour, so you’ll never be caught without juice.

Grab yourself the bargain of the year with this epic deal and take home the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 today for $942, saving $2,097 off the usual $3,039 price. This deal is going … going …. soon to be gone, so make sure you don’t miss out and get it before it sells out, as we’re unlikely to see a discount like this again this year!

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
There’s a huge Dell laptop and gaming PC sale happening today
A Dell XPS 15 laptop on an office desk next to a monitor.
Save over $2000 on Lenovo laptops, gaming PCs and more
Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Walmart Holiday Sale: The 5 best deals you can shop today
Walmart Prime Day graphic with a screen from Walmart.com.
Amazon is having a flash sale on Apple products – iPad and more
The screen of the MacBook Air M2.
This HP Omen gaming PC with an RTX 3070 is $520 off for the holidays
HP Omen 25L Gaming Desktop PC (white background)
How to send a Disney+ gift card for the holidays (and why you should)
The Disney+ app on a TV screen while blue lights illuminate the wall behind.
Get this 75-inch QLED 4K TV for under $700 at Walmart today
vizio 2017 smartcast p series m tvs 1
The smart alarm clock you didn’t know you needed is $20 today — $50 off!
lenovo smart clock 2 deal december 2022 still available
Hurry — Best Buy is extending its sale on must-have holiday gifts
Best Buy Prime Day graphic with a screen from bestbuy.com.
Why you need to grab this racing-style gaming chair while it’s on sale
The Alienware S5000 gaming chair in a futuristic room.
This gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti is a steal at $200 off
A man playing on the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop.
Hurry! This Xbox Series S deal at Walmart is incredible
Xbox Series S placed on a white table with the controller just in front of it
You won’t believe how cheap this ultrawide monitor deal is at Walmart
An ultrawide curved monitor showing a rainbow image.