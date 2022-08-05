Best Buy is offering a 55-inch OLED TV from LG for only $1,000 this weekend

There’s no such thing as bad 4K TV deals to build your home theater around, but if you want one of the best images modern consumer technology is able to produce, OLED TV deals are where you should turn your attention. The 55-inch model of the LG G1 Series OLED Evo TV is seeing a huge discount at Best Buy right now. Currently, you can grab it for just $1,000, which is a massive $400 savings from its regular price of $1,400. Free shipping is included with your purchase, as are 30 free days of FuboTV Pro and three free months of Apple TV+.

Why you should buy the 55-inch LG OLED Evo TV

There are a lot of different TV technologies to choose from out there. So many, in fact, the prospect of tracking down one of the best TVs can be a little overwhelming. But OLED technology is able to produce one of the best images you’ll find in a television, as it allows each pixel in the screen to turn on and off independently. This creates perfect blacks, rich colors, and infinite contrast, all of which bring your content to life across more than eight million pixels. The LG G1 Series OLED Evo TV builds upon this, utilizing a next-generation OLED panel that brings a brighter, punchier viewing experience to all of your favorite content.

The LG G1 Series OLED TV has all of the perks you can expect to find on a modern smart TV, including Google Assistant and Alexa voice control integration, AI processors that brilliantly upscale older content and recognize the kind of content you’re watching to present it with the perfect audio mix, and Magie Remote, which makes it easier to share content from your mobile device to the TV. It makes a great TV for gamers as well, as it features Nvidia G-Sync and FreeSync technologies, which allow for fast response times and better picture quality during fast-paced action. It also makes a great TV to break in with any of the streaming services that best suit your content needs.

One of the better Best Buy TV deals you’ll find, the 55-inch LG G1 Series OLED Evo 4K smart TV is just $1,000 right now. That’s a savings of $400 from its regular price of $1,400, and you’ll even get free shipping and three free months of Apple TV+ with your purchase.

Editors' Recommendations