Best Buy is practically giving away this 65-inch 4K TV today

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’re keen to treat yourself to a new 65-inch 4K TV, Best Buy has the deal for you with the LG 65-inch Class UP7000 for just $600 right now for a limited time only. Offering plenty of great features along with exceptional picture quality, it’s a fantastic TV for enriching your home theater setup for less. Snap it up now while stocks last.

Coming from one of the best TV brands in the business, the LG 65-inch Class UP7000 is immediately appealing. It offers a fantastic 4K picture with useful extra features such as TruMotion 120 so it reduces blur to sharpen details with up to 120 frames per second even during fast-moving action sequences or sports events. Alongside that is a Game Optimizer mode for getting the best out of your games consoles, plus a Filmmaker mode uses automatic picture and processor settings to bring true authenticity to whatever you’re watching.

That’s all thanks to LG’s quad-core processor that uses 4K upscaling whatever you’re watching to ensure a smooth and crisp viewing experience with enhanced contrast, color, and blacks. LG’s new webOS makes browsing streaming apps a breeze and easily reminds you why LG offers some of the best 4K TVs out there at the moment. It even works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa so you don’t have to worry about digging out the TV remote unless you really want to.

Normally priced at $620, the LG 65-inch Class UP7000 is down to just $600 for a limited time only. A modest price cut, it still means you can buy this exceptional 4K TV for under $600 making it a pretty sweet deal for a large screen. You’ll need to be quick though as we can’t see it staying at this price for long. You won’t want to miss out.

More TV deals

Amongst the 4K TV deals out there, we also have all the best 65-inch TV deals for you to check out and find the right TV for you. Alternatively, there are plenty of great sale prices when it comes to TCL TV deals in particular or you can check out the pick of the bunch when it comes to the Best Buy TV deals going on right now too.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations