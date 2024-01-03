No living room upgrade is complete without a new TV, and we’ve got an LG deal you don’t want to miss. From better movie nights to enhanced game day watching and stepping up your video game experience, it’s time to make the switch to OLED — and right now you can save big on the 77-inch LG Class C3 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TV at Best Buy. Originally $3,200, you can now get this impressive TV for $2,500 so you can save $700 on the switch.

Why You Should Buy the LG Class C3

Enhance your viewing experience with four times the pixels than Full HD on a theater-quality screen, perfect for your living or family room. Plus, the sleek, slim design is bound to be a great aesthetic addition.

The OLED provides high-color accuracy and wide viewing angles with no blur in sight. And this is top-notch OLED — LG’s OLED TVs have been the number one OLED brand for 10 straight years with a history of setting the industry standard. You also have the option of turning things up a notch with the Brightness Booster for pristine picture quality and high-contrast, no matter how well-lit the room is.

Another positive feature is the smart capabilities. Instantly connect to the internet to watch movies and shows on the streaming service of your choice like Hulu, Netflix, Disney+, and more so everyone can easily access their favorites. You can also seamlessly connect to the content of your choice by just using your voice. This LG also has built-in voice assistant and connects with Amazon’s Alexa.

A huge perk for movie buffs: You can watch your favorite films (or new ones) just as the director intended when you choose LG’s Filmmaker Mode. For the gamers: Improve your quality with NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR and take advantage of four HDMI 2.1 inputs that allow you to plug in all the devices you need. As a bonus, the screen doubles as an at-home gallery. Showcase paintings, photos, and more once you’re done watching or gaming.

Invest in your entertainment system when you add the LG Class C3 to your living room or family room and save $700 for a limited time. This awesome OLED TV is down to $2,500 at Best Buy.

