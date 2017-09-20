Become a force against the elements with a Lightsaber umbrella from Amazon

Protecting yourself from precipitation is essential for surviving the rainy season. How you go about doing that, however, is entirely up to you.

The Yier LED Lightsaber Umbrella brings the power of the Force into the palm of your hand while keeping you nice and dry.

Some folks may argue that it’s just a regular umbrella brought to life by a few AAA batteries. They may even say that Lightsabers are an outdated weapon from an old religion, that it’s not the Force protecting you from the rain — that’s just what an umbrella does. But there’s no need to let the hate flow through you — you’ll know the truth.

This lightsaber umbrella may be a novelty item, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t built to last. A unique frame system made up of acrylic rods and plating helps keep it from rusting or breaking. Though it isn’t actually made of light, it’s lightweight feel is perfect for travel or just an afternoon stroll. The LED light in the frame can rotate through a variety of colors, and a flashlight embedded in the handle will also help you navigate the dark side of the street by illuminating the ground in front of you.

A little bit of fun and touch of imagination can turn a rainy day into something more tolerable. If you’re looking for some protection from the rainy day blues, and of course the rain itself, the Yier LED Lightsaber Umbrella may be exactly what you need. You can pick one up for just $23 on Amazon after a 38 percent discount. Or check out these great picks from The Manual.

Amazon

MORE DEALS

Looking for more great deals on household electronics and other gadgets? Check out our DT Deals page to score some extra savings on our favorite tech.