6 hot deals on smart home devices that automate, control, and protect your home

It can be hard to know where to start when you’re ready to “smarten” up your home. As new smart home devices hit the market, the best deals aren’t based just on cost, but on choosing products from trusted brands, with functions you’ll actually use in your home. Compatibility with devices from other brands adds to value and privacy protection also matters.

The smart home device market is filled with thermostats, cameras, door locks, lights, appliance interfaces, control hubs, and more. With manufacturers focused on building their brands in the smart home space, we can expect to see plenty of new devices – and, of course, some great deals – in the coming years.

We’ve rounded up some current deals on smart home devices or systems from the most trusted brands.

Eufy RoboVac 11 The Eufy RoboVac 11, a handy robot that cleans up your messes with the click of a button, is currently $280 off on Amazon. One of the best vacuums available, it features one rolling brush, two side brushes, and powerful suction. The low-profile design is 0.5-inches thinner than comparable models on the market, which allows it to slide under furniture and eliminate hidden dirt more thoroughly. The vacuum has three distinct cleaning modes, as well as triple filters, including a HEPA-style filter that traps microscopic allergy triggers such as dust mites, mold spores, and pet dander. The Eufy RoboVac 11 regularly retails for $500 but is currently on sale for $220 on Amazon, saving you $280 (56 percent). Amazon

Eufy Genie Smart Speaker With Amazon Alexa Enjoy the convenience of a voice-controlled smart speaker featuring Amazon’s intelligent Alexa voice assistant with this Eufy Genie Smart Speaker, which is currently 50 percent off on Amazon. The recently launched speaker is the No. 1 best-selling product in the Center Channel Speakers category on Amazon, where it holds a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars. The speaker uses an AudioSmart voice processor that detects sound in 360 degrees, isolates and removes noise, and utilizes echo cancellation to hear your voice during music playback or voice prompts. Enjoy instant daily updates, such as the latest news, weather, and sports, as well as unlimited services like ordering your favorite takeout or a cab. The 2-watt speaker delivers dynamic audio and room-filling sound, so you can listen to your favorite playlists from streaming services like Amazon Music, TuneIn, Pandora, and iHeartRadio. The Eufy Genie Smart Speaker normally retails for $60 but is currently on sale for $30 on Amazon, saving you $30 (50 percent). Amazon

Amazon Tap Tap or speak to get music, updates, access to services such as Uber, and more with the popular Amazon Tap, which is currently $30 off on Amazon. Different from the Amazon Echo, the Tap is a portable Bluetooth and Wi-Fi-enabled speaker that gives you rich, full-range sound and has a hands-free mode thanks to Alexa Voice Service. Dual stereo speakers with Dolby processing for crisp vocals and extended bass response provide 360-degree omnidirectional audio. At just over a pound, it’s perfectly portable, and a single battery charge provides up to nine hours of continuous playback. The included Charging Cradle makes recharging effortless, even while listening. When the battery is low Alexa will let you know. The Amazon Tap normally retails for $130 but is currently discounted to $100 on Amazon, saving you $30 (23 percent). Amazon

Sensi Smart Thermostat Ranked “highest in customer satisfaction” by J.D. Power, the Sensi Smart Thermostat, which is currently $30 off on Amazon, works with your home’s existing wires and comes pre-programmed with hundreds of possible configurations. It works with the existing wiring on gas, oil, geothermal, heat pump, and radiant heat systems, providing up to four stages of heating and two stages of cooling. The smart thermostat features geofencing, which uses your smartphone’s location to avoid wasteful heating and cooling when you’re away, and makes sure your home is exactly how you like it when you arrive. The highly compatible thermostat integrates with Amazon Alexa for voice control and Wink smart home platforms, and also works with Google Assistant and Google Home using the free Wink app. The No. 1 best-seller in the Thermostat Controllers category on Amazon, the Sensi Smart Thermostat regularly retails for $129 but is currently discounted to $99 on Amazon, saving you $30 (23 percent). Amazon

Nucleus Anywhere Intercom with Amazon Alexa The Nucleus Anywhere Intercom gives you a central hub for communicating with your loved ones both inside and outside of your home. The tablet-like intercom features an 8-inch color touchscreen, along with a mic and camera for voice and video calls. The intercom lets you call from room to room, as well as to any connected iOS or Android device when someone is out of the house. Its Amazon Alexa connectivity provides voice functionality similar to the Echo Dot. The Nucleus Anywhere Intercom normally retails for $249 but is currently discounted to $100 on Amazon, saving you $149 (60 percent) Amazon