8 must-have portable tech gadgets you can score for cheap right now

Electronics are getting smaller and smaller and we all have those special portable tech gadgets that we never leave home without. You probably already have a smartphone with you just about everywhere you go, but if you’re in the market for some new tech for everyday carry, then we’ve rounded up a handful of great palm-sized devices for you to add to your loadout.

Below are eight of our favorite portable tech deals going right now, from a pair of wireless headphones to a new smartwatch. Even better: All of these gadgets are currently on sale on Amazon at deep discounts of up to $114 off.

Mpow Cheetah wireless Bluetooth headphones A good pair of Bluetooth headphones is invaluable if you’re frequently on the move and don’t want to be without your music and other entertainment. However, many pairs of wireless earbuds feature clunky receivers or housings that sit on your neck, making them too big for pocket carry. In contrast, the compact Mpow Cheetah headphones fit comfortably behind your ears without any clunky Bluetooth receivers adding unnecessary bulk to the design. The Cheetah features a nano-coated surface is resistant to sweat and water, making them a great choice for outdoor wear and for sporting activities. AptX technology delivers high-quality stereo sound as well. The Mpow Cheetah wireless Bluetooth headphones are available on Amazon for as low as $24, giving you a 28 percent savings of $10. Amazon

Dofly 3,400mAh mini power bank Power banks are great little devices to have with you when you’re out and about, letting you give your portable tech a power boost without having to hunt around for the nearest outlet or USB port. The Dofly mini power bank takes this portability to the next level with its pocket-friendly size and 3,400mAh internal battery. The included lanyard also does double duty as a handy Micro USB charging cable. The pocket-sized Dofly mini power bank won’t fully charge your devices multiple times over, but the 3,400mAh battery is sufficient for full or near-full charges for most smartphones. This handy portable charger can be had for as little as $12 on Amazon after a 67 percent discount of $24. Amazon

Anker PowerCore 10,000mAh power bank If the palm-sized Dofly charger whets your appetite for portable tech but you want something with a bit more juice, the Anker PowerCore is another excellent pocket-friendly power bank. Its 10,000mAh battery can charge your phone multiple times, but the PowerCore is barely larger in length and width than a credit card. Anker’s proprietary PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology optimizes charging speed for different devices, ensuring that you’re not waiting around too long for your gadgets to recharge when you need a boost in a pinch. A 48 percent discount of $24 knocks the Anker PowerCore down to just $26 on Amazon. Amazon

Plantronics Explorer 50 Bluetooth earpiece Concerns about safe driving and hands-free laws in many jurisdictions make going hands-free a good idea. A quality Bluetooth earpiece like the Plantronics Explorer 50 is a simple and lightweight way to do it. Whether you’re on the road or just walking about and want to keep both of your hands free, this handy mono headset lets you make and receive calls without even having to take out your phone. The Plantronics Explorer 50 works with any mobile device compatible with Bluetooth 3.0 and its internal battery provides up to 11 hours of continuous talk time before needing a charge. You can score this top-rated wireless earpiece for $27 on Amazon after a 9 percent discount. Amazon

PNY Micro Hook 32GB USB drive There’s no such thing as having too much storage space. Long gone are the days when a 500MB hard drive was considered impressive — digital storage continues to get smaller and more efficient, and SD cards and USB flash cards are wonderful things to have if you’re frequently moving data between devices or workstations. Many devices lack SD slots, however, but the PNY Micro Hook USB flash drive is tiny enough that you won’t even miss those easy-to-lose SD cards. This small USB storage device packs 32GB of memory in a durable metallic body and its small hook makes it the perfect addition to your keychain. The PNY Micro Hook 32GB USB drive can be yours for just $24.50 on Amazon after a 23 percent discount shaves $7.50 off the normal price. Amazon

Travel Inspira Bluetooth speaker Although it probably won’t fit in your pocket, the Travel Inspira is a great compact Bluetooth speaker that is especially suited for portability. We featured the Travel Inspira in our recent roundup of the best wireless speaker deals and it’s easy to see why it’s one of our favorites. Along with a 5-watt driver, attractive design, and easy-to-use controls, the Inspira’s unique housing features a slot which lets you use the speaker as a stand for your phone or tablet. You can even connect non-Bluetooth devices via the 3.5mm audio jack. At 80 percent off of its retail price, the Travel Inspira is on sale on Amazon for just $20, making this a great affordable Bluetooth speaker for you to enjoy your entertainment on the go. Amazon

Conbrov T16 mini spy cam Wearable cameras are great, but the best action cams can get pretty expensive and aren’t necessarily something you’re likely to carry around all the time. The super-small mini spy cam from Conbrov, on the other hand, is the perfect size to take with you just about anywhere. This tiny wearable measures at just over one inch on its longest side and includes a magnetic mounting bracket and pocket clip. Despite its size, the Conbrov T16 boasts impressive filming capability with the ability to record HD video in 720p, and this mini cam can even record nighttime video at short ranges. A 43 percent discount of $30 lets you score the T16 miniature wearable camera for $40 from Amazon. Amazon