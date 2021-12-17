  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Save $200 on the latest Apple MacBook Pro with M1 Chip today

Jennifer Allen
By
The M1-powered MacBook Pro viewed from a high angle.

One of the best MacBook deals means you can save $200 on the latest Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 chip at Amazon, dropping the price from $1,300 to $1,100. While it won’t arrive in time for Christmas, it’s still a fantastic way to start your New Year right, especially if you plan on being more productive on the move in 2022. A chunky saving of 15%, you’d be smart to snap it up now rather than wait. There’s no guarantee on how long the offer will stick around, especially as this is Amazon’s lowest price in 30 days.

The Apple MacBook Pro is an insanely fast system nowadays thanks to its M1 chip, which has been designed specifically to work with macOS. Offering up to 2.8 times faster performance than previous models, and up to 5 times faster graphics, it’s a truly speedy system. Elsewhere, 8GB of memory, plus 256GB of SSD storage means it offers everything you need to be more productive while out and about. It’s just the right spec for multitasking effectively.

It also has a gorgeous 13-inch Retina display that means everything you’re doing looks fantastic, from browsing the internet to photo or video editing. Up to 20 hours of battery life is the longest ever in a Mac, so you won’t need to worry about recharging too often. A FaceTime HD camera also proves useful for when you need to make video calls to friends or work colleagues. Even its speakers are exceptionally good for laptop speakers, plus its keyboard and touchpad feels comfortable to use. At this price which brings it more in line with cheaper MacBooks, it’s easily one of the best MacBooks for most users. The only real downside we can spot is that it only has two Thunderbolt ports but that shouldn’t be a major issue for many people.

Ordinarily priced at $1,300, the Apple MacBook Pro with M1 chip is down to just $1,100 right now at Amazon. A huge savings of 15% or $200, it’s a truly great offer if you’re keen to upgrade today. You’re guaranteed to be able to get more done through this laptop than most other laptops, plus that exceptional battery life will prove incredibly useful.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best iPhone deals and sales for December 2021

best iphone deals 2019

The most common Microsoft Teams problems, and how to fix them

A close-up of someone using Microsoft Teams on a laptop for a videoconference.

How to make your Ring Video Doorbell play holiday chimes

ring video doorbell pro 2 vs 3 plus

Where to save $70 on the AirPods Pro and get them in time for Christmas

New Apple AirPods Pro

The year of the JRPG: Why 2021 was a landmark year for the genre

2021 year of jrpg tales arise cast

The best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and more

The Witcher wielding a sword in a scene from the second season of the Netflix series.

Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO, and more

Gugu Mbatha-Raw in Fast Color.

Latest AirPods 3 are down to lowest-ever price at Amazon today

Man wearing the new Airpods Gen 3 featuring adaptive eq.

Instagram boss highlights three new features, including Profile Embeds

Closeup of the Instagram app icon.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 first drive review: Retro modern

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 front three quarter view.

LG’s new UltraFine OLED Pro monitors include hardware-based calibration

LG's latest UltraFine OLED Pro monitor comes with a detachable calibration tool.

NASA sets new launch date for Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft

Starliner

The LG S95QR Soundbar leads the way for a new audio line at CES

lg soundbar s95qr announced 2