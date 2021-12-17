Save $200 on the latest Apple MacBook Pro with M1 Chip today

One of the best MacBook deals means you can save $200 on the latest Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 chip at Amazon, dropping the price from $1,300 to $1,100. While it won’t arrive in time for Christmas, it’s still a fantastic way to start your New Year right, especially if you plan on being more productive on the move in 2022. A chunky saving of 15%, you’d be smart to snap it up now rather than wait. There’s no guarantee on how long the offer will stick around, especially as this is Amazon’s lowest price in 30 days.

The Apple MacBook Pro is an insanely fast system nowadays thanks to its M1 chip, which has been designed specifically to work with macOS. Offering up to 2.8 times faster performance than previous models, and up to 5 times faster graphics, it’s a truly speedy system. Elsewhere, 8GB of memory, plus 256GB of SSD storage means it offers everything you need to be more productive while out and about. It’s just the right spec for multitasking effectively.

It also has a gorgeous 13-inch Retina display that means everything you’re doing looks fantastic, from browsing the internet to photo or video editing. Up to 20 hours of battery life is the longest ever in a Mac, so you won’t need to worry about recharging too often. A FaceTime HD camera also proves useful for when you need to make video calls to friends or work colleagues. Even its speakers are exceptionally good for laptop speakers, plus its keyboard and touchpad feels comfortable to use. At this price which brings it more in line with cheaper MacBooks, it’s easily one of the best MacBooks for most users. The only real downside we can spot is that it only has two Thunderbolt ports but that shouldn’t be a major issue for many people.

Ordinarily priced at $1,300, the Apple MacBook Pro with M1 chip is down to just $1,100 right now at Amazon. A huge savings of 15% or $200, it’s a truly great offer if you’re keen to upgrade today. You’re guaranteed to be able to get more done through this laptop than most other laptops, plus that exceptional battery life will prove incredibly useful.

