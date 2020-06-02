The big 2020 Memorial Day sales are officially over, but if you had your sights on a Microsoft Surface device and missed out on the big deals, Best Buy has an enticing financing offer that lets you grab one of the awesome all-new Microsoft Surface devices — the Surface Book 3, Surface Laptop 3, and Surface Go 2 — with low monthly payments when you use the My Best Buy Credit Card.
Surface Book 3
The Surface stable runs the gamut from tablets to 2-in-1s to ultrabooks, but the new Surface Book 3 combines the best of all three worlds. The computer hardware itself is housed in the display, allowing you to completely detach it from the keyboard deck for use as a standalone tablet (if you think fold-flat 2-in-1 laptops are a bit cumbersome, the Surface Book 3 is a great compromise). When mounted to the keyboard, the gorgeous 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen functions just like a traditional laptop.
Surface Laptop 3
If you like the sleek design of the Surface devices but want a more traditionally sized screen for productivity, the Surface Laptop 3 delivers with its 15-inch PixelSense touch display. And, unlike most laptops packing 16:9 displays, the SUrface Laptop retains that beautiful 3:2 aspect ratio so you’re not sacrificing screen real estate for portability. This one even packs an AMD Ryzen 5 APU with built-in Radeon Vega graphics (instead of the Intel Core CPUs you typically see on these things), giving you a bit of extra graphics processing power for light gaming.
The 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 is also a solid alternative to the MacBook Pro 16 if you’re looking for a larger ultrabook but prefer Windows (and/or you don’t want to pay MacBook Pro prices).
Surface Go 2
The Microsoft Surface lineup has ranked among our favorite Windows devices since its inception, and if you want a Windows tablet, it’s pretty much the only game in town — but the Pro models are a little pricey. Enter the new Surface Go 2, the second-gen refresh of Microsoft’s more budget-friendly tablet offering. It sports fairly basic hardware, but still boasts a gorgeous 3:2 PixelSense touch display (this one comes in at 10.5 inches, making it the smallest device in the Surface family) along with great build quality and a full version of Windows 10.
The Surface Go 2 can even pull duty as a 2-in-1 laptop when paired with a Type Cover keyboard, which is impressive for a tablet at this price point. You usually have to buy the Type Cover separately, but this bundle lets you enjoy that 2-in-1 versatility right out of the box.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Editors' Recommendations
- Microsoft Surface Book, Surface Go, Surface Pro 7 on sale before Memorial Day
- These are the best Microsoft Surface Memorial Day sales
- 5 Microsoft Surface deals you can’t afford to miss this Memorial Day
- Microsoft Surface Go 2 review: The awkward teenager
- The best Microsoft Surface Pro deals and bundles for June 2020