The big 2020 Memorial Day sales are officially over, but if you had your sights on a Microsoft Surface device and missed out on the big deals, Best Buy has an enticing financing offer that lets you grab one of the awesome all-new Microsoft Surface devices — the Surface Book 3, Surface Laptop 3, and Surface Go 2 — with low monthly payments when you use the My Best Buy Credit Card.

Surface Book 3

The Surface stable runs the gamut from tablets to 2-in-1s to ultrabooks, but the new Surface Book 3 combines the best of all three worlds. The computer hardware itself is housed in the display, allowing you to completely detach it from the keyboard deck for use as a standalone tablet (if you think fold-flat 2-in-1 laptops are a bit cumbersome, the Surface Book 3 is a great compromise). When mounted to the keyboard, the gorgeous 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen functions just like a traditional laptop.

Surface Laptop 3

If you like the sleek design of the Surface devices but want a more traditionally sized screen for productivity, the Surface Laptop 3 delivers with its 15-inch PixelSense touch display. And, unlike most laptops packing 16:9 displays, the SUrface Laptop retains that beautiful 3:2 aspect ratio so you’re not sacrificing screen real estate for portability. This one even packs an AMD Ryzen 5 APU with built-in Radeon Vega graphics (instead of the Intel Core CPUs you typically see on these things), giving you a bit of extra graphics processing power for light gaming.

The 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 is also a solid alternative to the MacBook Pro 16 if you’re looking for a larger ultrabook but prefer Windows (and/or you don’t want to pay MacBook Pro prices).

Surface Go 2

The Microsoft Surface lineup has ranked among our favorite Windows devices since its inception, and if you want a Windows tablet, it’s pretty much the only game in town — but the Pro models are a little pricey. Enter the new Surface Go 2, the second-gen refresh of Microsoft’s more budget-friendly tablet offering. It sports fairly basic hardware, but still boasts a gorgeous 3:2 PixelSense touch display (this one comes in at 10.5 inches, making it the smallest device in the Surface family) along with great build quality and a full version of Windows 10.

The Surface Go 2 can even pull duty as a 2-in-1 laptop when paired with a Type Cover keyboard, which is impressive for a tablet at this price point. You usually have to buy the Type Cover separately, but this bundle lets you enjoy that 2-in-1 versatility right out of the box.

The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

