5 Microsoft Surface deals you can’t afford to miss this 4th of July

PIn case you need a tablet or laptop for e-learning, productivity, or entertainment, here are five Microsoft Surface deals you shouldn’t pass up. The Surface Go, Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 2, Surface Laptop 3, and Surface Pro X are all discounted as part of the ongoing 4th of July sales at Amazon and Best Buy.

Microsoft Surface Go – $423, was $549

The Surface Go is the smallest and lightest device in Microsoft’s family of Surface tablets. It’s an ultra-portable productivity machine that you can take anywhere with you. At its heart is the Intel Pentium Gold processor, a chipset capable of handling conventional applications well. It may not be the best when it comes to web-based workflows, but it certainly is a true workhorse and runs fluidly when you’re focused on a single task.

Whether you’re surfing the web, working, or binge-watching, the Surface Go makes everything look crisp and stunning. It’s all thanks to the PixelSense Display and 1,800 x 1,300-pixel resolution, a solid combo that makes text look sharp and color appear accurate. As a matter of fact, it’s better than most laptops, especially at this price point. Its great display is complemented by a decent set of stereo speakers.

BUY NOW

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover – $599, was $959

If you want something more powerful than the Surface Go, check out the Surface Pro 7. This model supports lightning-fast performance courtesy of the new tenth-generation Intel Core i3 processor backed by 4GB of RAM. This dual-core chipset guarantees enhanced multi-core performance by more than 20%, along with battery graphics, speedy app launch and processing, and snappy multitasking.

This Surface tablet boasts a wonderful document-friendly 3:2 PixelSense touchscreen which is in the same league as the iPad Pro. From reading text and browsing through photographs to binge-watching on Netflix and working, it’s a stunning display to gaze at. It even looks better than regular 1080p laptops. Stereo speakers are also in place which are capable of delivering loud and rich sound.

BUY NOW

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 – $746, was $999

The Surface Laptop 2 is a great pick for students or professionals in need of a sleek and light Windows computer. Steering away from a standard laptop experience, Microsoft kicked things up a notch and built it with a touchscreen display. This enables a more convenient interaction combined with Surface Pen compatibility.

When it comes to visuals, this laptop has all the bases covered in aspects like gamma, brightness, and color gamut. Whether you’re working, viewing photos, watching movies, or playing games, the display looks great and does not disappoint. Performance is equally impressive. The eighth-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB RAM combo may not make it the fastest laptop, but it will surely power you through your workday. Read and write speeds, impressive response times, and overall better reliability are also ensured thanks to its solid-state drive (SSD).

BUY NOW

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 – $800, was $999

This high-end Ultrabook from Microsoft screams portability and style. It is constructed with an exceptionally sturdy body that weighs 2.83 pounds, complete with a stunning Alcantara fabric that covers the palm rest. The 13.5-touchscreen flaunts a 2,256 x 1,504-pixel resolution and is designed with a rather unusual 3:2 aspect ratio. Word processing, web browsing, and other similar tasks are truly a delight with its display.

When it comes to firepower, this Surface Laptop 3 model serves its purpose well. It packs the latest-generation Intel Core i5 processor backed by 8GB of RAM and an SSD, which enables a strongly reliable performance. It’s not the fastest, but is enough to sail you through your daily multitasking and productivity.

BUY NOW

Microsoft Surface Pro X – $869, was $999

Modern in all aspects, the Surface Pro X is a true dream machine. This 2-in-1 comes with a spectacular thin-bezel touchscreen with 2,880 x 1,920 pixels — a display that’s gorgeous to work or consume media on. Its chassis is also the lightest and thinnest we’ve seen on a Surface device so far, which sets a new standard in terms of 2-in-1 portability.

Unlike the rest of the Surface Pro line family which comes equipped with an Intel processor, the Pro X model uses an ARM-based chipset that’s jointly made with Qualcomm. According to Microsoft, this chip can deliver performance that’s up to three times faster than the Surface Pro 6. Our review team put it to the test and concluded that it is, in fact, in line with the most powerful laptops. Its capabilities can further be expanded when paired with the Surface Slim Pen and Type Cover (both sold separately).

BUY NOW

Head over to our deals hub for more exciting discounts on tech.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations