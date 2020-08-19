3 Microsoft Surface deals you can’t afford to miss today

Want the premium Windows experience? There’s no better place to start than the creator (and now hardware manufacturer) of the ubiquitous PC operating system, Microsoft. The company’s Surface Pro line boasts some of the best tablets and laptops in the business, including the Microsoft Surface Go 2, Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, and Microsoft Surface Pro 7. Right now, all three devices are on sale at Best Buy for as much as $230 off.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 – $550, was $630

The Surface Go 2 is the smallest and most affordable device in Microsoft’s Surface lineup. This tablet is an entry-level gateway to Windows 10 and attaches to the Type Cover keyboard, transforming it into a laptop just like the original Surface Go and Surface Pro 7. Although sold separately, we consider Type Cover a worthwhile investment as it not only expands the Surface Go 2’s functionality but also protects it from getting scratched. Not that this 2-in-1 is in any danger of being easily damaged, as it’s clearly made of premium materials. Armed with an Intel Core m3-8100Y processor with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, this system proved adequate in handling normal computing tasks such as web browsing, emailing, and media consumption. It doesn’t have the most powerful of internals though, so we strongly recommend not running intensive tasks like photo and video editing. Finally, the Surface Go 2’s 10.5-inch panel is vibrant, bright, and sharp, perfect for watching movies and TV shows on Netflix, Hulu, and other streaming platforms. Get the Microsoft Surface Go 2 at Best Buy today for $550 instead of the usual $630 – a huge $80 off.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 – $799, was $1,029

In our opinion, the Surface Pro 7 is the most well-rounded Microsoft Surface device. Essentially a tablet like the Surface Go 2, it connects to the Type Cover keyboard (normally sold separately but included in this deal) to form something that’s almost like a laptop. If you’re always on the go and don’t want to be weighed down by a heavy machine, simply detach the keyboard and you’re good to go. Another peripheral that you should seriously consider purchasing is the Surface Pen. If you’re into drawing or just need something to jot down notes with, this stylus’s 4,096 levels of sensitivity and built-in eraser offers a performance that rivals the Apple Pencil. The Surface Pro 7 is being marketed by Microsoft as a true laptop replacement, and its internals certainly won’t disappoint. Powered by an Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB RAM, this system can easily rip through the most basic computing tasks and handle multitasking with relative ease. The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with the Type Cover normally retails for $1,029 but you can purchase it at Best Buy right now for just $799 – a huge $230 off.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 – $800, was $1,000

Unlike the Surface Go 2 and Surface Pro 7, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is a traditional clam shell and doesn’t sport a detachable keyboard. That doesn’t make it any less portable. In fact, it’s one of the lightest laptops that we’ve ever tested, weighing in at just 2.89 pounds despite its exceptionally sturdy aluminum chassis. And whilst the Surface Go 2 and Surface Pro 7 offer a very comfortable typing experience, their design has one flaw: They tend to wobble (a lot) on the lap. The Surface Laptop 3 has the best keyboard on any Surface device, sturdy on the lap with keys that offer plenty of travel and are whisper-quiet when pressed. Surface devices have long been known for their gorgeous displays, and the Laptop 3 is no exception. Its 13.5-inch touchscreen is bright and colorful and boasts a resolution of 2,256 by 1,504 pixels. It also has a rather unusual 3:2 aspect ratio. The increase in vertical space makes it ideal for people who need a laptop for research, word processing, and other similar tasks. This unit comes with an Intel Core i5 processor and while it’s the most basic configuration, its overall performance was pretty impressive and it was quite adept at multitasking. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is on sale at Best Buy right now for $800 instead of $1,000.

