These Microsoft Surface Go bundles cut up to $160 off the best tablet laptop

One of the best ways to save on Microsoft Surface devices is by getting bundle offers. If you are looking for discounted Surface Go packages, check out these 2-in-1 deals on Best Buy and Amazon. You can take home the best tablet laptop complete with accessories for up to $160 off. Grab these Surface device deals to take home a great portable PC for less.

Microsoft Surface Go (128GB Storage) with Signature Type Cover Keyboard — $549

Microsoft Surface Go (64GB Storage) with Signature Type Cover Keyboard and Surface Pen — $551

The Microsoft Surface Go is a great option for people in need of an affordable portable PC. This compact tablet features a PixelSense display with high contrast, good color accuracy, and excellent brightness. And inside it is an Intel processor that is powerful enough to run Microsoft Word, Photoshop Express, and other conventional applications. Plus, it has a 27-watt battery that can last you for up to eight hours of work. Using it for short bursts of productivity and entertainment can even let you get away with not charging every day.

Attaching the Microsoft Surface Go to the Type Cover turns this 10-inch tablet into the best tablet laptop. This detachable keyboard offers an all-around typing experience. It also has a built-in touchpad that feels smooth and precise. Usually sold separately, this must-have accessory comes included in these bundle offers that we feature.

Another peripheral you can buy to maximize the Microsoft Surface Go is the Surface Pen. This creative tool turns the Surface Go into a notebook and mobile sketchpad. Just like the Type Cover, this handy accessory does not come included with the Surface Go. But you can get it in one of the bundles listed above. If the package you choose does not have it, purchasing one can be worth the investment.

If you want to get a portable workstation while on a budget, the Microsoft Surface Go is a great pick. This 2-in-1 tablet can handle your productivity and entertainment needs at a price that will not break the bank. Save on this Windows device with any of these 2-in-1 bundle offers on Best Buy and Amazon. Hurry and order now before these incredible Surface Go deals are gone.

