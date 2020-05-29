Microsoft Surface Go, Surface Pro 7 in the discount bin — save up to $230

If you need a good alternative to your standard Windows desktop but can do without the bulkiness of most laptops, then this excellent lineup of Microsoft Surface deals might just be what you’re looking for. Both the Microsoft Surface Go and the Surface Pro 7 have their own merits, so it all boils down to what you prioritize more: Power or portability.

Microsoft Surface Go — $469, was $549

On the surface, there isn’t much of a difference between the Microsoft Surface Go and Surface Pro 7 apart from the apparent size discrepancies. The Microsoft Surface Go has a 10-inch PixelSense display that renders images in 1,800 x 1,200 resolution for beautifully crisp picture quality that easily competes with some iPad Pro models.

The biggest selling point of the Surface Go is that it’s incredibly lightweight at only 1.15 pounds. Because it’s light as a feather, you can carry it around with just one hand without breaking a sweat. It comes with its own kickstand, which, unlike iPads, allows it to stand on its own without an auxiliary keyboard/case. You can also purchase a separate Type Cover to turn it into a mini-laptop that lets you work even as you walk around. As for connectivity, it has USB-C, MicroSDXC, and headphone inputs. It does lack a USB-A port, but this shouldn’t be a deal-breaker.

Performance-wise, the Microsoft Surface Go is powered by an Intel Pentium Gold processor with 8GB of RAM for decent multitasking capabilities with undemanding tasks such as clerical work, documentation, and file storage. It isn’t a true laptop replacement like the Surface Pro 7 and is more of a tablet that doubles a laptop instead of the other way around, but it’s still equipped with enough power to handle everyday work. This does mean that its Windows 10 OS isn’t used to its full potential, but if you value portability over power, then this shouldn’t be a problem.

The Surface Go has a 128GB SSD for all your storage needs, with faster transfer speeds than a regular HDD, and Office 365 also provides OneDrive as an additional 1TB cloud storage if you ever find the offline space lacking. On a full charge, the Surface Go can sustain consistent work and performance for up to nine hours without breaks, so you don’t have to go socket-hunting at work if you let it charge overnight.

If you want a perfectly good tablet-hybrid with an emphasis on mobility, you can check out the Microsoft Surface Go on Amazon where it’s discounted at $469 from its usual retail price of $549.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 — $799, was $1029

While the Microsoft Surface Go is all well and good, if you don’t mind a little extra weight and prefer a laptop hybrid that packs a real punch under the hood, then the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is definitely your best bet. It’s ever so slightly larger than the Surface Go with its 12.3-inch diagonal PixelSense display, and it weighs only 0.55 pounds more at 1.7 pounds. Compared to the Surface Go, it’s noticeably heavier when carried around, but it’s a small enough difference that it’s negligible in the long run. The 2,736 x 1,824 resolution is also far superior to the Go and most laptops, outmatching QHD displays and rendering all multimedia in extremely high quality, making it great for movie viewing and photo editing.

The Surface Pro 7 has its own built-in kickstand, so you can switch between laptop and tablet modes in seconds. Plus, you also get a free Type Cover keyboard with this deal, making the Surface Pro 7 easily one of the most practical and versatile laptop hybrids out there. You won’t find it lacking in the connectivity department either thanks to its USB-A, USB-C, MicroSDXC, and headphone inputs that eliminate the need for adapters on a daily basis, ensuring that it’s future-proofed.

Unlike the Surface Go, the Surface Pro 7 boasts significantly more robust hardware with its tenth-generation Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM. With this, the Pro 7 is well-equipped for above-average multitasking capabilities that allow it to outperform a good number of laptops in a variety of fields. Microsoft’s Office 365 isn’t put to waste either. Because of the Surface Pro 7’s specs, it can handle any program in their office suite without a hitch. This does cause the hybrid to jump significantly in price, but it’s definitely worth investing in, especially if your laptop just isn’t cutting it.

For storage, it also has a 128GB SSD, reducing file transfer delays and ensuring your system runs smoothly. The Surface Pro 7’s 10.5-hour battery life is just the cherry on top, so you can keep working long past your shift. Plus, in as low as one hour, it can recharge up to 80%. If you want a powerful laptop replacement to complete your workstation with a free Type Cover to boot, then the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is definitely a must-buy. You can check it out on Best Buy where it’s currently on sale for $799 from its retail price of $1,029.

