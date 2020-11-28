Although Microsoft is newer to the hardware game than established brands like Dell and HP, its line of Surface laptops and tablets offer one of the best Windows experiences money can buy in 2020. And with retailers officially rolling out the carpet for shoppers today with their Black Friday sales, now’s the time to shop; if you’ve been eyeing one of these top-rated Surface devices, then the Amazon Black Friday deals feature a very juicy discount going right now with the Surface Laptop 3 marked down to its lowest-ever price — $1200, down from $1599.

The Microsoft Surface series started as a line of tablets but it didn’t take long until the stable was expanded with some laptops. The Surface Laptop 3 is perhaps the most traditional member of the family: It sports a more standard (albeit very slim and streamlined) laptop design in contrast to the tablet and 2-in-1 Surface devices, and its build quality is absolutely rock solid. If the Surface Book and Surface Pro models are a little too thin and light for your liking, the Surface Laptop 3 is more than rugged enough for daily use while still remaining sufficiently thin and light to easily carry around.

Despite its more old-school design, however, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 still has some of the unique features we love about these computers. Perhaps the most noteworthy is its gorgeous 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen with a 3:2 aspect ratio that will make you never want to go back to a standard 16:9 laptop display again. Pair that lovely screen and sturdy build quality with a Core i7 CPU, a snappy 256GB SSD, and a boosted 16GB of storage, and you’ve got a muscular workhorse that will easily handle whatever workloads you throw at it for years to come.

This configuration of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 normally goes for $1599, but this discount is one of the best Black Friday laptop sales we’ve seen so far. For its Black Friday sale, Amazon has this third-gen Surface Laptop marked down to $1200 — the lowest price we’ve seen for this model — giving you a nice $399 savings.

More Microsoft Surface deals available now

As good as this discount is, this is only one of many of the Black Friday Microsoft Surface deals available now, so don’t risk missing out on the perfect bargain by forgetting to check out these other offers as well.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations