  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is at its lowest-ever price for Black Friday

By

Although Microsoft is newer to the hardware game than established brands like Dell and HP, its line of Surface laptops and tablets offer one of the best Windows experiences money can buy in 2020. And with retailers officially rolling out the carpet for shoppers today with their Black Friday sales, now’s the time to shop; if you’ve been eyeing one of these top-rated Surface devices, then the Amazon Black Friday deals feature a very juicy discount going right now with the Surface Laptop 3 marked down to its lowest-ever price — $1200, down from $1599.

The Microsoft Surface series started as a line of tablets but it didn’t take long until the stable was expanded with some laptops. The Surface Laptop 3 is perhaps the most traditional member of the family: It sports a more standard (albeit very slim and streamlined) laptop design in contrast to the tablet and 2-in-1 Surface devices, and its build quality is absolutely rock solid. If the Surface Book and Surface Pro models are a little too thin and light for your liking, the Surface Laptop 3 is more than rugged enough for daily use while still remaining sufficiently thin and light to easily carry around.

Despite its more old-school design, however, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 still has some of the unique features we love about these computers. Perhaps the most noteworthy is its gorgeous 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen with a 3:2 aspect ratio that will make you never want to go back to a standard 16:9 laptop display again. Pair that lovely screen and sturdy build quality with a Core i7 CPU, a snappy 256GB SSD, and a boosted 16GB of storage, and you’ve got a muscular workhorse that will easily handle whatever workloads you throw at it for years to come.

This configuration of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 normally goes for $1599, but this discount is one of the best Black Friday laptop sales we’ve seen so far. For its Black Friday sale, Amazon has this third-gen Surface Laptop marked down to $1200 — the lowest price we’ve seen for this model — giving you a nice $399 savings.

More Microsoft Surface deals available now

As good as this discount is, this is only one of many of the Black Friday Microsoft Surface deals available now, so don’t risk missing out on the perfect bargain by forgetting to check out these other offers as well.
Expires soon

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 Touchscreen (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,600 $2,199
Don't have a Prime membership? Don't sweat it: This is a fantastic discount on the high-end Surface Laptop 2 that boasts beefy specs for just about any workload you can throw at it.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Surface Laptop 3 (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB) + Microsoft 365/Creator Pack Platinum

$999 $1,599
Grab this excellent Surface Laptop 3 configuration along with a year's worth of Microsoft 365 Personal and the Creator Pack Platinum software bundle for a very nice discount.
Buy at Adorama
Expires soon

Surface Pro 7 With 12.3-inch Touch Screen With Black Type Cover

$599 $959
Want the mobile and desktop experience without having to buy a keyboard separately? Then here's your chance: This Surface Pro 7 comes with a 12.3-inch touchscreen and a Type Cover.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Microsoft Surface Pro X (Microsoft SQ1 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB) Wi-Fi + 4G LTE

$1,149 $1,299
The Surface Pro X is the sleek new re-design of the Surface Pro that we've been hoping for, packing Microsoft's new SQ1 chipset and a larger 13-inch touchscreen.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Microsoft Surface Go 2 Essentials Bundle

$619 $669
This Microsoft Surface Go 2 bundle gets you a high-end and compact tablet, keyboard accessory, and an Office 365 subscription at a bargain.
Buy at Microsoft
Expires soon

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,000 $1,300
Microsoft's Surface Laptop 3 is for those who want an all-around, run-of-the-mill laptop. It features a sleek look, and underneath it houses all the specifications you need to get work done.
Buy at Best Buy
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 discounted by $360 at Best Buy for Black Friday

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Best Black Friday Microsoft Surface deals 2020: Surface Pro 7 and Surface Go

surface pro x

Best Buy laptop deals: The best offers for November 2020

microsoft surface laptop 3 review 15 2

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, Surface Pro 7 are on sale for Black Friday

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Sandstone

Save $70 on the Fitbit Versa 2 at Walmart for Black Friday

fitbit versa 2 premium news first look

Sonos Beam discounted by $100 at Best Buy for Black Friday

sonos one sl beam deals spring sale speaker review 4 1200x9999

Save $200 on the Roomba S9 robot vacuum at Amazon for Black Friday

iRobot Roomba S9

Best Black Friday PC deals 2020: Dell, HP, Lenovo

asus rog strix gaming pc deal newegg sale 2020 gl10dh

AirPods Pro are $80 OFF at Amazon for Black Friday — but not for long

apple airpods pro discounted for prime day 2020 lowest price

Best Walmart Black Friday TV Deals 2020: 4K TVs, QLED TVs, and OLED TVs

LG-Signature-OLED-8K-TV

Kindle Paperwhite gets a $50 price cut for Black Friday

Kindle Paperwhite

Ring Floodlight Camera discounted by $60 at Amazon for Black Friday

ring floodlight camera deal black friday 2020 featured resized

Dell G3 15 gaming laptop down to $600 for Black Friday — save $210

dell g3 15 g7 gaming laptop deals summer sale 2020 review fortnite 3065 768x768