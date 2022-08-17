The Surface Laptop 4 is $200 off at Best Buy today only

The Microsoft Surface lineup is great if you need something light and portable but still manages to pack great specs under the hood, and the Surface Laptop 4 is great proof of that concept. If you want to grab one, there are a few great Surface Laptop deals, such as this one from Best Buy that brings a Surface Laptop 4 down to $700 from $900, a nice $200 savings.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

If you’ve been a fan of the Surface laptops, you’ll know the Surface Laptop 3 had quite a few problems, ones that were thankfully fixed with the Surface Laptop 4. One of the biggest problems was performance, but that’s been fixed with the Surface Laptop 4, given the new Ryzen 5 Surface Edition CPU, a good CPU that should easily handle most productivity tasks you throw at it. Of course, if that doesn’t seem enough for you, there’s always the option of going for the Ryzen 7 or even the Intel i7, but you’ll miss out on the savings you get with the Ryzen 5.

Beyond that, the 13.5-inch touchscreen has a resolution of 2256 x 1504, which is pretty good for such a small laptop in this price bracket, and the smaller screen size means it’s easier to carry around. It comes with 8GB of RAM, which should be more than enough for most folks, which is also the case for the 128GB of storage. That being said, if that seems too little, you can upgrade the RAM up to 32GB and the storage up to 1TB, although the higher-end options of both force you to go with a 15-inch version of the laptop, which isn’t part of this deal.

All in all, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 makes a lot of improvements on the older version, and with today’s $200 discount from Best Buy bringing it down to $700 from $900, it’s even more worth it. That being said, if you want something with more oomph, we have a great list of Surface Pro deals and some general laptop deals for something a little bit different.

Editors' Recommendations