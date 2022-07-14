 Skip to main content
Prime Day deals have ended, but the Surface Laptop 4 is still $200 off

Aaron Mamiit
By
Front view of a Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 on a white background.

Best Buy attempted to draw attention away from Amazon’s laptop deals on Prime Day with offers like this $200 discount on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, and while the annual shopping event has ended, Best Buy’s offer remains available to shop. The latest Microsoft Surface Laptop is yours for just $700, compared to its original price of $900, but if you want to avail this offer, you have to hurry, because we’re not sure when it will be taken down.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 goes with the AMD Ryzen 5 Surface Edition processor, adding to the discussion in the AMD vs Intel debate, as it offers speedy performance with AMD Radeon Vega 9 graphics and 8GB of RAM. That amount of RAM is sufficient for most users, according to Digital Trends’ laptop buying guide, especially if you’re only planning to use the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 for non-intensive activities such as doing online research, creating presentations, and watching streaming content. The laptop also comes with a 128GB SSD to store your files and install apps, with Windows 11 Home included out of the box so that you can already start using it as soon as you power it up.

When comparing the Surface Laptop 4 and Surface Laptop 3, the advantages of the newest version of the laptop include a significant performance upgrade with the latest components and a longer battery life, at up to 19 hours on a full charge compared to just 11.5 hours for its predecessor. A lot of the great things about the Surface Laptop 3 remain in the Surface Laptop 4, such as the 13.5-inch display with 2256 x 1504 resolution and 3:2 aspect ratio; the backlit keyboard, which is quiet and comfortable to use; and the abundance of ports for USB-A, USB-C, and Surface connections.

Best Buy’s Microsoft Surface Laptop deals currently include the line’s latest model — with a $200 price cut for a more affordable price of $700 compared to its sticker price of $900. The offer remains even after Amazon’s Prime Day, but we believe there’s not much time left if you want to take advantage of it. Purchase the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 from Best Buy as soon as you can, as the discount may disappear sooner than you think.

