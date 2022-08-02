 Skip to main content
Best Buy just dropped the price of this Microsoft Surface laptop to $550

Jennifer Allen
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Sandstone

Laptop deals can feel overwhelming but we can confidently say that many people will be more than happy to gravitate straight toward this Microsoft Surface laptop deal. Right now, you can buy a Microsoft Surface Laptop Go from Best Buy for $550 saving you $150 off the usual price of $700. An already great value option for anyone looking for a mid-range laptop, if you’re keen to work on your commute or you want to look like the most stylish student in your class, this is the deal for you.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go

Microsoft Surface laptop deals often feature the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go for good reason — it’s a really attractive laptop in terms of looks and features. The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is generally considered to be a sensible compromise for someone that wants classiness without spending a fortune. A quick glance at the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go will show off how good it looks but it’s things like its 12.4-inch Pixelsense touchscreen that ensure you love it. With a great aspect ratio of 3:2, you can see plenty of what you’re doing with the screen quality pretty great.

With a sizeable screen, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go still manages to be lightweight, too, weighing just 2.45 pounds and proving ideal if you don’t like having to carry around a lot of equipment. It still packs in a full-sized keyboard along with a battery life of up to 13 hours that is sure to rival many of the best laptops. Hardware-wise, it’s pretty speedy thanks to a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of memory. While the processor may not be the newest one out there anymore, it’s more than capable of handling Windows 10 in S Mode which is what comes as standard with the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go. If you’re typing up documents or creating presentations, you won’t have an issue here with 128GB of SSD storage ensuring you have plenty of room for your files.

Well suited for creating documents and general productivity tasks, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go oozes the kind of class you would expect from one of the best laptop brands around. If you’re keen to enjoy a better-looking laptop than average without spending a fortune, you’ll love it. Normally priced at $700, it’s down to $550 at Best Buy for a limited time only.

