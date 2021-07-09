  1. Deals
You won’t believe this ridiculous Microsoft Surface Pro 7 deal at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Cyber Monday 2020 deal
Best Buy/Microsoft

Laptops are great for productivity, schoolwork, and more substantial browsing. Comparatively, tablets are lightweight, and they’re a lot of fun to use, except for tasks that require typing. But 2-in-1 devices, which can be both a laptop and a tablet, solve that problem. The best example is Microsoft’s Surface Pro tablet, and there are some fantastic Surface Pro deals going on right now.

Best Buy is hosting a ridiculous deal on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, which includes the black folio type cover. The deal is good for $260 off the normal price, which means you can take it home for $700 with free shipping. You can customize the specs, but the deal applies to the 10th-generation Intel Core i3 model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

In our Microsoft Surface Pro 7 review, Luke Larsen makes it clear that this iteration of the tablet is a “modern, powerful 2-in-1” and says it’s a good pick for anyone who wants a swappable device. The type cover is also described as “top-notch,” which is great, considering Best Buy’s deal includes it with the device.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 has a 10th-gen Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The beautiful 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen display features a native resolution of 2736 x 1824. It offers up to 10.5 hours of use with a single charge and includes USB-C and USB Type-A ports. On the front is a 5MP webcam, and on the rear is an 8MP camera, both of which support 1080p video. It comes with Windows 10 installed, but Microsoft is promising a free upgrade to Windows 11 when that’s available.

Best Buy is offering the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 for $260 off of the MSRP of $959. That brings the total to about $700 with free shipping, and it includes the black type cover, which has a built-in keyboard. We don’t know how long the deal is going to last, so act accordingly.

More tablet deals available now

If you’re not sold on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 or want a different tablet, you’ll be happy to know there are many more on sale. We rounded up all of the best deals for you below.

Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi)

$299 $329
Score the 2020 8th-gen iPad at a nice discount. Even at its regular price, however, this tablet is a superb value and the one we recommend for most users.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB, Latest Model)

$539 $599
The new iPad Air is the iPad to buy, with all the power and good looks of its more powerful cousins but without the high price tag. It's even cheaper thanks to this discount from Amazon.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB, 2020)

$395 $429
With a 10.2-inch Retina display, 128GB storage, Wi-Fi connectivity, an 8MP back camera, and FaceTime HD front camera, the 2020 iPad has everything you need.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Mini (256GB, Wi-Fi)

$490 $549
A gorgeous 7.9-inch Retina touchscreen makes the iPad Mini a perfect travel-friendly alternative to the larger iPads, and this model supports the Apple Pencil stylus as well.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (128GB, Wi-Fi)

$549 $650
The Galaxy Tab S7 is a great middle ground if you're looking for a strong Android tablet with stylus support, processing power, and a strong battery life. Grab it now for a bargain price.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7 (512GB, Wi-Fi)

$759 $830
The Galaxy Tab S7 is our favorite Android tablet in Samsung's stable, and with 256GB of storage, this one can serve as a handy 2-in-1 laptop with a keyboard case (sold separately).
Buy at Amazon
