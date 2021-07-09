Laptops are great for productivity, schoolwork, and more substantial browsing. Comparatively, tablets are lightweight, and they’re a lot of fun to use, except for tasks that require typing. But 2-in-1 devices, which can be both a laptop and a tablet, solve that problem. The best example is Microsoft’s Surface Pro tablet, and there are some fantastic Surface Pro deals going on right now.
Best Buy is hosting a ridiculous deal on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, which includes the black folio type cover. The deal is good for $260 off the normal price, which means you can take it home for $700 with free shipping. You can customize the specs, but the deal applies to the 10th-generation Intel Core i3 model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
In our Microsoft Surface Pro 7 review, Luke Larsen makes it clear that this iteration of the tablet is a “modern, powerful 2-in-1” and says it’s a good pick for anyone who wants a swappable device. The type cover is also described as “top-notch,” which is great, considering Best Buy’s deal includes it with the device.
The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 has a 10th-gen Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The beautiful 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen display features a native resolution of 2736 x 1824. It offers up to 10.5 hours of use with a single charge and includes USB-C and USB Type-A ports. On the front is a 5MP webcam, and on the rear is an 8MP camera, both of which support 1080p video. It comes with Windows 10 installed, but Microsoft is promising a free upgrade to Windows 11 when that’s available.
Best Buy is offering the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 for $260 off of the MSRP of $959. That brings the total to about $700 with free shipping, and it includes the black type cover, which has a built-in keyboard. We don’t know how long the deal is going to last, so act accordingly.
More tablet deals available now
If you’re not sold on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 or want a different tablet, you’ll be happy to know there are many more on sale. We rounded up all of the best deals for you below.
Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi)$299 $329
Apple iPad Mini (256GB, Wi-Fi)$490 $549
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (128GB, Wi-Fi)$549 $650
