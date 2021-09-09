  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Staples is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7 right now

By

If you’re in the market for a high performance tablet, then you need to check out the Surface Pro deals going on now at Staples. Right now, you can get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Tablet for $1,000, marked down $200 from its regular ticket price of $1,200 when you order it from Staples. This tablet features an extra large 12.3-inch display with touchscreen capabilities, a super fast Intel i5 processor, and an ultra-slim and lightweight design so you can take it with you everywhere you go. Whether you’re a creative professional or looking for a reliable student laptop, you’re sure to be impressed by the Surface Pro 7 tablet.

Buy Now

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Tablet is ideal for both students and professionals. Whether you’re looking for an ultra-light laptop to take to class and complete homework, or for an advanced tablet with touchscreen capability for creating art and getting deep into projects, you’ll find that this tablet checks all of the boxes. Equipped with the super fast Intel i5 processor, you’ll enjoy quick load times and effortless scrolling and surfing. The extra large 12.3-inch display has super high resolution to let you see everything in detail. With up to 10.5 hours of battery life on a single charge, you can keep working all day long. Need to charge it fast? This tablet plugs in to charge up to 80% in just one hour, so you can get back on the go even faster.

This tablet comes equipped with a built-in webcam and dual camera, speakers, and mic so you can stay connected everywhere you go. From attending online classes or Zoom meetings to staying in touch with family and friends, you’ll be able to connect to everyone in your circle quickly with Wi-Fi connection capabilities. Don’t forget to check out Surface Pro accessories like the Surface Pen and Surface Pro Signature Type Cover for even more features! Accessories are sold separately.

Don’t wait to take advantage of the student laptop deals going on now at Staples. Order the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Tablet from Staples today and get it for just $1,000 — that’s a $200 savings from its regularly listed price of $1,200. Hurry, at this price the deal won’t last long!

Buy Now

More laptop and tablet deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great tablet and laptop deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro 2021 (Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray

$749 $799
For a portable on-the-go device, the 11-inch iPad Pro can handle all your work and connections. This iPad makes you want to create more with its top-quality performance.
Buy at Amazon

Fire HD 8 Kids

$90 $140
Parents can save 25% when they buy two Fire Kids tablets. The Fire HD 8 Kids tablet is rated for kids 3 to 7. This model includes age-appropriate content, parental controls, and a kid-proof case.
Buy at Amazon

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 (Wi‑Fi, 256GB) - Silver

$1,099 $1,199
Built with the Apple M1 chip, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro guarantees that you will experience the best performance yet. It is designed with Liquid Retina XDR display for the ultimate editing experience.
Buy at Amazon

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 (Wi‑Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray

$999 $1,099
The iPad Pro's 128GB storage is ideal for people who do light work. It makes you productive with its all-day battery life which means more content making to come.
Buy at Amazon

Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet

$140 $200
Save when you buy two Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablets. Amazon's most powerful tablet with age-appropriate content and parent controls.
Buy at Amazon

Fire 7 Kids Tablet

$60 $100
Save when you buy 2 Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablets. Kid-proof cases, a 2-year replacement guarantee, curated age-appropriate content, and parent dashboard protect kids and tablets.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Samsung Galaxy Notebook with a QLED touchscreen just got a huge price cut

most exciting laptop trends ces 2021 samsung galaxy chromebook 2

Google Pixel 6 teaser hints at October 19 launch date

Google Pixel 6 camera module.

Best cheap gaming laptop deals for September 2021

MSI GS75 Stealth

New Microsoft Teams, Outlook features are designed for hybrid remote work

what comes next episode 1 offices workplaces abc thumbnail

Pre-Order Far Cry 6 from Walmart today and get this awesome gift!

far cry 6 rainbow six quarantine delayed until april 2021 farcry6

PlayStation Showcase 2021: When it airs, how to watch, what to expect

Aloy in Horizon Forbidden West.

Fortnite challenge guide: Pop tires on IO vehicles

Popping an IO tire in Fortnite.

Everything we know about Project Magnum

A soldier standing by a burning city.

Best cheap laptop deals and sales for September 2021

sigma 20mm f14 art review macbook air 2020 1

The best thrillers on Amazon Prime Video right now

Russell Crowe in Unhinged.

The best horror movies on Amazon Prime Video right now

Jamie Lee Curtis and Tom Atkins in The Fog.

How to transfer data from your PS4 to PS5

ps4 trophies everything you need to know ps5 japan

The Matrix 4: Everything we know about the upcoming Matrix sequel

keanu reeves best roles matrix feat