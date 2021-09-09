If you’re in the market for a high performance tablet, then you need to check out the Surface Pro deals going on now at Staples. Right now, you can get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Tablet for $1,000, marked down $200 from its regular ticket price of $1,200 when you order it from Staples. This tablet features an extra large 12.3-inch display with touchscreen capabilities, a super fast Intel i5 processor, and an ultra-slim and lightweight design so you can take it with you everywhere you go. Whether you’re a creative professional or looking for a reliable student laptop, you’re sure to be impressed by the Surface Pro 7 tablet.

Buy Now

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Tablet is ideal for both students and professionals. Whether you’re looking for an ultra-light laptop to take to class and complete homework, or for an advanced tablet with touchscreen capability for creating art and getting deep into projects, you’ll find that this tablet checks all of the boxes. Equipped with the super fast Intel i5 processor, you’ll enjoy quick load times and effortless scrolling and surfing. The extra large 12.3-inch display has super high resolution to let you see everything in detail. With up to 10.5 hours of battery life on a single charge, you can keep working all day long. Need to charge it fast? This tablet plugs in to charge up to 80% in just one hour, so you can get back on the go even faster.

This tablet comes equipped with a built-in webcam and dual camera, speakers, and mic so you can stay connected everywhere you go. From attending online classes or Zoom meetings to staying in touch with family and friends, you’ll be able to connect to everyone in your circle quickly with Wi-Fi connection capabilities. Don’t forget to check out Surface Pro accessories like the Surface Pen and Surface Pro Signature Type Cover for even more features! Accessories are sold separately.

Don’t wait to take advantage of the student laptop deals going on now at Staples. Order the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Tablet from Staples today and get it for just $1,000 — that’s a $200 savings from its regularly listed price of $1,200. Hurry, at this price the deal won’t last long!

Buy Now

More laptop and tablet deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great tablet and laptop deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations