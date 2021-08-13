  1. Deals
Get ready for back-to-school with these amazing tablet and laptop deals from Best Buy! If you’re in the market for a new laptop or tablet, you’ll want to check out the student laptop deals going on now. Whether you’re looking for a full-size laptop or a slimmer tablet, there’s a Microsoft Surface deal for you. Right now, you can save $100 on the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go when you buy it for $600, marked down from $700 regularly. Or, choose the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 tablet, on sale now for $599 from its original price of $959, for even bigger savings of $360. Whichever laptop you choose, you can enjoy free shipping, or take advantage of in-store pickup where available.

Microsoft Surface Laptop — $600, was $700

Nothing beats the classic laptop for daily school work. Whether you’re taking notes in class, completing online assignments, surfing the web, or skyping with friends and family back home, the Microsoft Surface Laptop helps you get it done. Currently on sale at Best Buy for $600, this laptop is marked down $100 from its original price of $700. The modest price tag on this laptop means you’ll be getting more for your money. Featuring a 12.4-inch touchscreen display, Intel 10th generation Core i5 processor, and a 128GB Solid State Drive, the Surface Laptop has everything you need in a personal computer. Find it at Best Buy to take advantage of this Surface laptop deal.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 — $599, was $959

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 tablet is currently on sale at Best Buy for only $599. This tablet is marked down $360 from its original price of $959 for massive savings. One of the best Surface Pro deals, this 2-in-1 is ideal for daily college or high school work, independent education, and more. Featuring an Intel i3 Core processor and 12.3-inch touchscreen display, this tablet also includes a type case cover so you can easily take notes, write essays, answer emails, and more.

Start the school year off right when you take advantage of these back-to-school laptop deals. Check out Best Buy now to get the Microsoft Surface Laptop for only $600, marked down $100 from $700, or get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 tablet for only $599, marked down $360 from $959. Hurry, these student laptop deals won’t last long!

More Student Laptop Deals

Looking for something a little different? There are tons of other student laptop deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones below.

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3060, 1TB SSD)

$1,470 $1,650
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job.
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,009 $1,200
A perennial pick for best laptop by DT staff, the Dell XPS 13 is a fan-favorite among working professionals for its reliability and power, making it a great option for every need.
Buy at Dell

Dell Inspiron 14 (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$735 $1,019
Intel's 11th gen Core processors are here, and you can score a nice deal on a powerful (but affordable) Dell Inspiron that's packing one of these CPUs.
Buy at Dell

Lenovo Yoga 6 2-in-1 13-Inch Laptop (Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$700 $950
In a crowded sea of 2-in-1s, the Lenovo Yoga 6 is a sleeper hit. This 13-inch convertible is a great size and packs great hardware for an affordable everyday work and entertainment machine.
Buy at Best Buy

HP 14 Chromebook (Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC)

$150 $199
With 4GB of RAM and a 14-inch HD screen, this HP Chromebook is perfect for most students looking for a cheap laptop to take notes at home and on the move.
Buy at Amazon

Dell Inspiron 15 3500 Touch (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$580 $620
Two words best describe the Inspiron line: practical and affordable. Designed to be portable in size yet big on performance, this touchscreen laptop is no-nonsense yet highly versatile.
Buy at Best Buy

HP Laptop 15t-dw300 (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$450 $600
Looking for a high-performing laptop on a budget? This powerful and lightweight laptop is for you. Its i7 processor combined with selection of ports makes it a great budget laptop for every day use.
Buy at HP

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover (Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$599 $959
Need a complete Windows bundle? This package deal gets you the Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover keyboard -- a must-have addition that turns this tablet into one of our favorite 2-in-1s.
Buy at Best Buy

HP Work and Gaming Laptop Sale

UP TO 58% OFF
HP is always running deals and is offering up incredible discounts on laptops for both work and play.
Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15.5 inch (16 GB RAM, Core i7, 512GB SSD)

$1,141 $1,300
Just released a few months ago, this Samsung Galaxy Book Pro will bring your photos and videos to life unlike any other laptop thanks to its super vibrant AMOLED display
Buy at Amazon

Acer Aspire 5 with 15.6-inch Full HD Display

$390 $430
Get all the work done with this Acer Aspire 5 as it comes with Windows 10 Home (S mode) and 10th Generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 Processor, all in a 15.6-inch full HD display.
Buy at Amazon
With code 'SAVE35'

New Vostro 15 5510 Laptop (Core i7, GeForce MX450 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$879 $1,570
A laptop that occupies too much space in your bag can be a hassle. This unit boasts a 0.55-inch to 0.63-inch-thin build, which means can carry it to work and anywhere with ease.
Buy at Dell
