Get ready for back-to-school with these amazing tablet and laptop deals from Best Buy! If you’re in the market for a new laptop or tablet, you’ll want to check out the student laptop deals going on now. Whether you’re looking for a full-size laptop or a slimmer tablet, there’s a Microsoft Surface deal for you. Right now, you can save $100 on the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go when you buy it for $600, marked down from $700 regularly. Or, choose the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 tablet, on sale now for $599 from its original price of $959, for even bigger savings of $360. Whichever laptop you choose, you can enjoy free shipping, or take advantage of in-store pickup where available.

Microsoft Surface Laptop — $600, was $700

Nothing beats the classic laptop for daily school work. Whether you’re taking notes in class, completing online assignments, surfing the web, or skyping with friends and family back home, the Microsoft Surface Laptop helps you get it done. Currently on sale at Best Buy for $600, this laptop is marked down $100 from its original price of $700. The modest price tag on this laptop means you’ll be getting more for your money. Featuring a 12.4-inch touchscreen display, Intel 10th generation Core i5 processor, and a 128GB Solid State Drive, the Surface Laptop has everything you need in a personal computer. Find it at Best Buy to take advantage of this Surface laptop deal.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 — $599, was $959

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 tablet is currently on sale at Best Buy for only $599. This tablet is marked down $360 from its original price of $959 for massive savings. One of the best Surface Pro deals, this 2-in-1 is ideal for daily college or high school work, independent education, and more. Featuring an Intel i3 Core processor and 12.3-inch touchscreen display, this tablet also includes a type case cover so you can easily take notes, write essays, answer emails, and more.

Start the school year off right when you take advantage of these back-to-school laptop deals. Check out Best Buy now to get the Microsoft Surface Laptop for only $600, marked down $100 from $700, or get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 tablet for only $599, marked down $360 from $959. Hurry, these student laptop deals won’t last long!

