Whether you’re looking for laptop deals for work-from-home purposes, or you’re on the hunt for student laptop deals to attend online classes, you might want to check out these Surface Pro deals. Microsoft’s Surface Pro devices offer powerful performance at relatively affordable prices, and they’re even cheaper through discounts from retailers. For example, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is available for $800 from Best Buy, down $230 from its original price of $1,030.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ offers versatility as it’s a 2-in-1 device, functioning as a tablet with its 12.3-inch PixelSense display at 2736 x 1824 resolution, and as a laptop with the Type Cover, which doubles as protection for the screen and as a keyboard when it’s opened. The device also promises to keep up with all of your tasks, as it’s equipped with the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, plus a 128GB SSD for internal storage. The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is perfect for video calls with its front-facing 5MP HD camera and dual far-field Studio Mics, and it can take clear photos with its rear-facing 8MP camera with autofocus.

When comparing the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ and Microsoft Surface Pro 7, the refreshed version of the 2-in-1 device features better performance with updated specifications, longer battery life at up to 15 hours, and LTE connectivity. The more recent Microsoft Surface Pro 8 has been released, but the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ remains a viable option, and not only because of its cheaper price. Additionally, with Windows 11 pre-installed, you’ll be able to enjoy the latest features of the operating system right out of the box, so you can get to work right away.

For a reliable 2-in-1 device that’s perfect for work, school, or play, you can’t go wrong with the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+. It’s an even better choice because of Best Buy’s discount that slashes $230 off its original price of $1,030, bringing it down to a steal price of $800. It’s unclear how long the deal will last though, and there’s no telling when stocks will run out. If you’re already looking forward to all the things you can do on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, don’t hesitate — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

