With Microsoft on the verge of releasing updated models across the range of their Surface lineup, current models of the popular touchscreen-based personal computers and tablets can be had for super low prices. Best Buy is currently slashing the price of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go by $100. If a tablet is more the form factor you prefer, Best Buy is also discounting the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 an astonishing $360. Whether you like to connect, interact, create, or consume on a laptop or a tablet, these discounts from Best Buy will keep the price of your digital window at a minimum.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 — $599, was $959

If you like the grab-and-go functionality of a laptop but prefer to keep your bag as light as possible, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is the discount for you. We think this tablet is a solid 2-in-1 experience, offering features typically seen on laptops, such as USB-C connectivity for photography and other creative work, as well as the form factor of a tablet that allows you to work while moving about. The Surface Pro 7 has a sharp 12.3-inch touchscreen and updated processors over previous models, making it not only an especially affordable option at $599 with this Best Buy discount, but also a versatile computing device for kids, students, and professionals alike.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go — $600, was $700

If a more traditional laptop is the form factor that works best for you, the discount Best Buy is offering on the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is a short click away. The Surface Laptop Go is an affordable way to stay productive, offering good performance, a thin and light body, and a variety of ports for connecting external hard drives and displays. In addition to its laptop heritage when it comes to productivity, the Surface Laptop Go also features a 12.4-inch touchscreen, combining the best of laptop computing with the best of the tablet experience. Head over to Best Buy now to grab your $100 discount before they run out.

