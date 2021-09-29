  1. Deals
Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop get huge discounts ahead of new model releases

With Microsoft on the verge of releasing updated models across the range of their Surface lineup, current models of the popular touchscreen-based personal computers and tablets can be had for super low prices. Best Buy is currently slashing the price of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go by $100. If a tablet is more the form factor you prefer, Best Buy is also discounting the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 an astonishing $360. Whether you like to connect, interact, create, or consume on a laptop or a tablet, these discounts from Best Buy will keep the price of your digital window at a minimum.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 on sale at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 — $599, was $959

If you like the grab-and-go functionality of a laptop but prefer to keep your bag as light as possible, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is the discount for you. We think this tablet is a solid 2-in-1 experience, offering features typically seen on laptops, such as USB-C connectivity for photography and other creative work, as well as the form factor of a tablet that allows you to work while moving about. The Surface Pro 7 has a sharp 12.3-inch touchscreen and updated processors over previous models, making it not only an especially affordable option at $599 with this Best Buy discount, but also a versatile computing device for kids, students, and professionals alike.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go on sale at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go — $600, was $700

If a more traditional laptop is the form factor that works best for you, the discount Best Buy is offering on the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is a short click away. The Surface Laptop Go is an affordable way to stay productive, offering good performance, a thin and light body, and a variety of ports for connecting external hard drives and displays. In addition to its laptop heritage when it comes to productivity, the Surface Laptop Go also features a 12.4-inch touchscreen, combining the best of laptop computing with the best of the tablet experience. Head over to Best Buy now to grab your $100 discount before they run out.

