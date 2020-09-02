Early Microsoft Surface Labor Day Deals: Surface Laptop 3 and Surface Pro 7

On the hunt for a Microsoft Surface Laptop or Microsoft Surface Pro on the cheap? Amazon and Best Buy are offering plenty of awesome early Labor Day sales, including huge discounts on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, Microsoft Surface Pro 7, and Microsoft Surface Pro X. Score these premium devices today for as much as $360 off.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 – $599, was $959

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is our current favorite 2-in-1 device, perfect for those who can’t decide if they need a tablet or a traditional notebook. Designwise, it resembles its predecessors, boasting the same premium build quality and a stunning touchscreen. Despite being built like a tank with zero flex when pressure is applied on it, Microsoft managed to make the Surface Pro 7 thin and light enough for easy carrying. This device’s detachable Type Cover keyboard is normally sold separately, but you’ll be delighted to know that this deal comes bundled with it. Not only does it offer a comfortable typing experience (as long as it rests on a flat surface), but it also doubles as a protective case and kickstand. Finally, this unit is powered by an Intel Core i3 processor which provides a big boost in performance – at the expense of battery life. The Surface Pro 7 promises up to 10 hours of use which isn’t a bad number but pales in comparison to the Surface Pro 6’s amazing 13 hours. Get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 today with the Type Cover for just $599 instead of $959 – a huge $360 off.

Microsoft Surface Pro X – $849, was $999

The lightest and thinnest Surface Pro device currently is the Surface Pro X. It’s the 2-in-1 machine we’ve always dreamed of, rocking a gorgeous nearly bezel-less display, incredible build construction, and phenomenal processing performance. It’s not perfect though, as it’s tragically missing a headphone jack and only comes with a couple of USB Type-C ports, limiting connectivity (a data-enabled nano SIM would ensure that you’re always online, though). The Surface Pro X’s 2,880 × 1,920 touchscreen display is as jaw-dropping as the iPad Pro’s. It can get incredibly bright with amazing colors and rich contrasts. Digital artists and other creatives would be thrilled to have this in their arsenal, although the Surface Slim Pen requires a separate purchase, and so does the Type Cover keyboard. The Surface Pro X is powered by an ARM-based SQI chipset that’s been jointly made with Qualcomm. Microsoft claims that this processor can perform up to three times faster than the Surface Pro 6, and as expected it did amazing in all our tests. Running multiple CPU-intensive programs simultaneously would be no sweat with this device. Get the Microsoft Surface Pro X at Amazon today for $849 instead of $999 – a huge $150 off.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 – $900, was $1,200

Not really digging tablet-laptop hybrids but still want something from Microsoft? The Surface Laptop 3, a traditional clamshell, might just be the one for you. Its keyboard doesn’t detach and rotate like the Surface Pro 7’s and Pro X’s, which are honestly amazing but, dare we say, a tad gimmicky. Besides, the Surface Laptop 3 provides the best typing experience among all Surface devices in our opinion. It’s sturdy, whisper-quiet, with plenty of key travel. This laptop’s 15-inch touchscreen has a pixel resolution of 2,496 x 1,664 and it’s sharp, gorgeous, and bursting with vibrant colors. There’s a Windows Hello IR webcam that allows password-free login. Moreover, the Surface Laptop 3 can last up to 11 hours with continuous use. While it’s a good number, we’ve seen better in other portables. Finally, this laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen processor which Microsoft claims to be two times faster than Surface Laptop 2. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is on sale at Best Buy right now for $900 instead of $1,200 – a whopping $300 off.

