Retailers are making it difficult not to buy a new laptop or tablet this week. If you’re looking through these Surface Pro deals, student laptop deals, or laptop deals, you’ll want to head over to Staples and check out this amazing deal on the 12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with touchscreen. Right now, it’s down to $800 — an amazing discount of $400 off; that’s 33% off its regular price of $1200. This is a steal!

The Surface Pro 7 ranks up there with the best tablets, and if you add a type cover (sold separately, as is the Surface Pen), the offer becomes something else entirely. More and more, powerful tablets like the Surface Pro 7 and iPad are taking over from laptops for many of our everyday tasks at work, school, and home – becoming defacto 2-in-1 laptops. While a tablet may not be able to compete with a laptop in overall features, it still has impressive essential elements, which are arguably more important, like a fast processor, sizable hard drive, fantastic screen, and USB-C connection.

Microsoft has powered this latest Surface Pro 7 with an Intel i5 processor and then backed that up with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage. That’s more than enough horsepower to take care of all your daily tasks, whether it’s creating projects for work, or just kicking back on the couch with Amazon Prime Video. The Surface Pro 7 is fantastic on video calls too; with a 1080p HD video camera comfortably set at the top of the screen, you’re totally covered for all your Zoom, Skype, and video chats. Also, Microsoft has added a USB-C connection (it’s got a USB-A, too), so file transfers and charging are both lightning-fast. Though, with 10.5 hours of battery, you won’t need to worry about charging too often.

And we haven’t even talked about the screen! The Surface Pro 7 boasts the high-resolution 12.3-inch PixelSense Display which presents images and video in rarely achieved realistic quality that automatically adjusts to lighting conditions. The touchscreen is incredibly responsive, which not only makes work easier but is fantastic for web browsing and scrolling through streaming content. It’s harder to find a more presentable, more versatile computing experience.

Want to see what else is happening with tablets and potential 2-in-1 laptops? Check out our roundup of the best tablet deals, below.

