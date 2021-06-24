  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7 right now

By
microsoft-surface-7-pro-with-type-cover

You don’t have to choose between tablet deals and laptop deals for your next purchase; you can enjoy the best of both worlds if you go for Surface Pro deals. Microsoft’s Surface Pro line includes 2-in-1 devices that are both portable and powerful, offering alternatives to traditional tablets and laptops. If you’re interested, Best Buy is selling the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover with a $260 discount, bringing the bundle’s price down to just $699 from its original price of $959.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 features a 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen that adjusts its brightness depending on the lightning conditions of your environment, with 2736 x 1824 resolution for a crisp display and accurate colors. The screen makes the tablet a worthy device for watching streaming services and browsing websites. Meanwhile, transforming the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 into a laptop is its Type Cover, which functions as both protection for the display and a keyboard. You can fold the Type Cover back if you need a tablet and prop up the kickstand to lay the keyboard flat if you need a laptop, quickly switching between the two forms depending on your current needs.

Inside the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, you’ll find the 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor with 4GB of RAM, which is more than enough for productivity apps and basic functions. There’s also a 128GB SSD for storage and 1080p HD webcams with far-field Studio Mics and Dolby Audio for clear video and audio when you’re participating in online meetings or catching up with friends in video calls.

If you want to enjoy the convenience of owning a 2-in-1 device, then you should definitely take advantage of Best Buy’s offer for the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover. The bundle is available for just $699, down $260 from its original price of $959. There’s no telling when the deal will disappear as stocks may run suddenly run out, so if you’re already looking forward to using the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 as both a tablet and a laptop, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Surface Pro deals

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 isn’t your only option, as there are other attractive offers for Surface Pro devices from other retailers. We’ve gathered some of the best Surface Pro deals for you to check out, including discounts for the Surface Laptop and Surface Go.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover (Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$699 $959
Need a complete Windows bundle? This package deal gets you the Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover keyboard -- a must-have addition that turns this tablet into one of our favorite 2-in-1s.
Buy at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB (GSM Unlocked)

$605 $1,400
Half phone, half tablet, the unique Surface Duo is a versatile device that can handle all your daily mobile tech needs.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, 13.5-inch, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

$1,600 $2,000
Sleek and lightweight, this Surface Laptop 3 boasts an all-day battery life and 80% power within an hour of charging, making it a perfect laptop for busy professionals.
Buy at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,320 $1,699
This beefed-up version of the Surface Laptop 3 packs one of AMD's excellent Ryzen 5 APUs along with boosted RAM for great overall performance.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Go 2 (Intel Pentium, 4GB RAM, 64GB SSD)

$377 $400
If you just need a basic Windows-powered tablet as an alternative to the iPad, then the Surface Go 2 is the one for you.
Buy at Amazon

Surface Pro 7 (Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$617 $749
Want the mobile and desktop experience without having to buy a keyboard separately? Then here's your chance: This Surface Pro 7 comes with a 12.3-inch touchscreen and a Type Cover keyboard.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for June 2021

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey

Best cheap laptop deals for June 2021

sigma 20mm f14 art review macbook air 2020 1

Best cheap gaming chair deals for June 2021: AKRacing, Respawn, and more

best cheap gaming chair deals - Respawn Omega-R gaming rocker

AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds both have ridiculously good deals today

samsung galaxy buds live vs apple airpods pro 3

Best cheap wireless keyboard deals for June 2021

keychron k2 review experience mechanical keyboard

Dell is still offloading XPS 13 laptops for super cheap

A Dell XPS 13 laptop.

Best cheap Microsoft Surface Pro deals for June 2021

The best soundbars for 2021

vizio m series 51 soundbar review m51a h6 5 1

The best TVs for 2021

sony a9g 4k hdr oled tv review 4

Best cheap Microsoft Office deals for June 2021

1173577 autosave v1 2 office 365 free eduction 0001

This Wi-Fi mesh router will keep your kids safe at all times

gryphon mesh wifi router amazon ac300 lifestyle

Best Staples deals and sales for June 2021

Staples Store

How to build a PC

Installing RAM in a desktop PC.