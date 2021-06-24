You don’t have to choose between tablet deals and laptop deals for your next purchase; you can enjoy the best of both worlds if you go for Surface Pro deals. Microsoft’s Surface Pro line includes 2-in-1 devices that are both portable and powerful, offering alternatives to traditional tablets and laptops. If you’re interested, Best Buy is selling the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover with a $260 discount, bringing the bundle’s price down to just $699 from its original price of $959.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 features a 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen that adjusts its brightness depending on the lightning conditions of your environment, with 2736 x 1824 resolution for a crisp display and accurate colors. The screen makes the tablet a worthy device for watching streaming services and browsing websites. Meanwhile, transforming the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 into a laptop is its Type Cover, which functions as both protection for the display and a keyboard. You can fold the Type Cover back if you need a tablet and prop up the kickstand to lay the keyboard flat if you need a laptop, quickly switching between the two forms depending on your current needs.

Inside the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, you’ll find the 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor with 4GB of RAM, which is more than enough for productivity apps and basic functions. There’s also a 128GB SSD for storage and 1080p HD webcams with far-field Studio Mics and Dolby Audio for clear video and audio when you’re participating in online meetings or catching up with friends in video calls.

If you want to enjoy the convenience of owning a 2-in-1 device, then you should definitely take advantage of Best Buy’s offer for the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover. The bundle is available for just $699, down $260 from its original price of $959. There’s no telling when the deal will disappear as stocks may run suddenly run out, so if you’re already looking forward to using the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 as both a tablet and a laptop, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

