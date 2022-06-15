 Skip to main content
Grab a Surface Pro 8 for under $1,000 with this Best Buy deal

Aaron Mamiit
If you’re looking for laptop deals for work or student laptop deals for school, you might want to try something different from the traditional laptops that everyone else uses. Check out Microsoft Surface Pro devices, which are 2-in-1 laptop/tablet hybrids that offer versatility, performance, and style. In fact, the latest model, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8, is on sale from Best Buy with a $200 discount on its 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD version, which is originally priced at $1,100 but all yours for just $900.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8, powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, is unsurprisingly Digital Trends’ best Windows tablet among the best tablets, as it’s made by the brand behind the world’s most popular computer operating system. This gives the device an advantage over other tablets, which come with operating systems that are originally made for smartphones, if you’re planning to also use it as a laptop. This is possible through the separately sold Type Cover, which protects the screen when closed and serves as a keyboard when it’s flipped open. The Type Cover also features a slot to recharge the Surface Slim Pen 2, if you’re planning to buy the stylus.

When comparing the Surface Pro 8, Surface Pro 7+, and Surface Pro 7, the advantages of the latest version over the two versions of its predecessor include support for Thunderbolt technology, slimmer bezels, a slightly larger 13-inch screen with better resolution, and a longer battery life. The Surface Pro 8 and iPad Pro have also seen their fair share of comparisons, with Microsoft’s device holding an edge with its haptics when using the Surface Slim Pen 2, its kickstand that’s built into the back of the tablet, and more ports to connect more accessories.

We didn’t expect the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 to show up so soon in a retailer’s Surface Pro deals, but the device is already being sold by Best Buy at $200 off. You just have to pay $900 for the 2-in-1 laptop, which won’t let you down whether you’re planning to use it for work or school. It’s unclear how long the discount will stay online though, so it’s not a good idea to hesitate with your purchase. We’re not sure when we’ll see another offer that pulls the price of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 below $1,000, so take advantage of this offer while it’s still available.

