 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing
  4. Mobile

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Buy slashed $350 off the Surface Pro 8’s price tag

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Start Menu is displayed on the Surface Pro 8.

If you’re after the versatility that you can get from 2-in-1 laptop deals, it’s highly recommended that you check out Best Buy’s offer for the Microsoft Surface Pro 8. The latest release of Microsoft’s Surface Pro lineup is available with a $350 discount that slashes its price to just $900 from its original price of $1,250. Shoppers who need a tablet and a laptop can get both of them with just one purchase right here.

Can’t decide between tablet deals and laptop deals? Get the best of both worlds with the Microsoft Surface Pro 8, which is the top choice in Digital Trends’ best 2-in-1 laptops. From a tablet with a 13-inch PixelSense Flow touchscreen, it transforms into a laptop by opening the kickstand and attaching the Surface Pro Type Cover, which comes with your purchase of the device and doubles as protection for the display when it’s not in use. The display features 2880 x 1920 resolution with the Surface Pro lineup’s signature 3:2 aspect ratio, plus a 120Hz refresh rate that enables smooth animations and fluid scrolling.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 doesn’t just look nice — it’s also a powerhouse of a machine. It’s equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, which is the sweet spot for most users, according to our laptop buying guide. Microsoft also promises up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge, with a fast-charging feature that replenishes its battery quicker. The comparison between the Surface Pro 8 and iPad Pro is too close to call, as Microsoft’s improvements on the latest Surface Pro device compared to its predecessors makes it the best one yet, especially with how it’s maximized by Windows 11 that comes pre-installed on the 2-in-1 laptop’s 128GB SSD.

Best Buy’s Surface Pro deals have already reduced the price of the latest device in the lineup, making the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 more affordable at $900 after a $350 discount to its original price of $1,250. You have to hurry in finalizing your purchase if you don’t want to miss out, though, because there’s no information on when the offer will end. Add the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 to your cart and check out now to enjoy the special offer on this 2-in-1 laptop.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is 50% off — save $790!

Dell Vostro 5410 laptop on white background.

The Apple Watch 7 is still on sale at Amazon

App menu on the Apple Watch Series 7.

This Alienware gaming laptop is $930 off today

An Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 laptop sits open with the Alienware logo on the screen.

Get a free Echo Show 5 when you buy an Echo Show 15 today

The Amazon Echo Show 15 and Echo Show 5, side by side on a white background.

The Lenovo ThinkPad 2-in-1 is over $2,000 off today

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 tablet mode,

Walmart has a ton of Roomba sales happening this weekend

irobot roomba 614 e5 960 robot vacuums deals best buy summer sales 2020 vacuum cleaning deal 720x720

Persuasion review: a messy adaptation of a timeless story

The Elliot and Musgrove sisters look through a window together in Netflix's Persuasion.

ESPN+ is about to get more expensive, again

The ESPN Plus main menu.

PSA: The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline’s 988 number goes live this Saturday

Distressed young woman with black hair tied in a ponytail, wearing a grey shirt, jeans, and blue shoes sits on the ground in cross-legged position and dials mental health service hotline on her smartphone.

A massive Google Search bug is affecting major publishers

laptop with google search open

The 68 best movies on Hulu right now (July 2022)

The cast of Jumanji.

Your Facebook account could get multiple profiles for different interests

The Facebook home page on a screen.