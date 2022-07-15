Best Buy slashed $350 off the Surface Pro 8’s price tag

If you’re after the versatility that you can get from 2-in-1 laptop deals, it’s highly recommended that you check out Best Buy’s offer for the Microsoft Surface Pro 8. The latest release of Microsoft’s Surface Pro lineup is available with a $350 discount that slashes its price to just $900 from its original price of $1,250. Shoppers who need a tablet and a laptop can get both of them with just one purchase right here.

Can’t decide between tablet deals and laptop deals? Get the best of both worlds with the Microsoft Surface Pro 8, which is the top choice in Digital Trends’ best 2-in-1 laptops. From a tablet with a 13-inch PixelSense Flow touchscreen, it transforms into a laptop by opening the kickstand and attaching the Surface Pro Type Cover, which comes with your purchase of the device and doubles as protection for the display when it’s not in use. The display features 2880 x 1920 resolution with the Surface Pro lineup’s signature 3:2 aspect ratio, plus a 120Hz refresh rate that enables smooth animations and fluid scrolling.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 doesn’t just look nice — it’s also a powerhouse of a machine. It’s equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, which is the sweet spot for most users, according to our laptop buying guide. Microsoft also promises up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge, with a fast-charging feature that replenishes its battery quicker. The comparison between the Surface Pro 8 and iPad Pro is too close to call, as Microsoft’s improvements on the latest Surface Pro device compared to its predecessors makes it the best one yet, especially with how it’s maximized by Windows 11 that comes pre-installed on the 2-in-1 laptop’s 128GB SSD.

Best Buy’s Surface Pro deals have already reduced the price of the latest device in the lineup, making the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 more affordable at $900 after a $350 discount to its original price of $1,250. You have to hurry in finalizing your purchase if you don’t want to miss out, though, because there’s no information on when the offer will end. Add the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 to your cart and check out now to enjoy the special offer on this 2-in-1 laptop.

