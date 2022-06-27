Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with Type Cover is $250 off at Best Buy

If you’re looking for a new 2-in-1 laptop and you love the look of the Microsoft Surface range, you’re going to adore this Microsoft Surface Pro 8 deal. Right now, you can buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 for $1,100 at Best Buy, saving you $250 off the usual price. The ideal time to upgrade to the stylish and practical machine, we can’t guarantee how long the deal will stick around for but we’re confident you’re going to like it. Here’s why it’s worth your time.

Why you should buy the Surface Pro 8

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 has been referred to as a worthy opponent to the iPad Pro for good reason — it packs a punch. For the money, you get an Intel Evo Platform Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, along with 256GB of SSD storage. That’s everything you could need to get things done efficiently while on the move. In addition, it has a 13-inch touchscreen which pairs beautifully with Windows 11 to ensure you can enjoy the more tactile experience of using a tablet as well as being able to use it as a regular Windows-based laptop.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 has a kickstand and detachable keyboard so you get all the advantages of a regular laptop while also allowing you to switch over to a more portable mode. It has built-in slim pen storage, too, with the Surface Slim Pen 2 allowing you to write, sketch and design whatever you need to draw rather than rely on a trackpad. Versatile in a multitude of ways, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is ideally suited for working on the move, as well as relaxing, right down to its screen which offers a refresh rate of 120Hz ensuring you can see fast-moving action in a silky smooth fashion at all times.

With up to 16 hours of battery life, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 will last you all day long too, proving useful for anyone who has a busy lifestyle. It’s particularly well suited to commuters and students, who want the flexibility of a tablet but don’t want to own two devices.

