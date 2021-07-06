Save big on the Microsoft Surface Pro X at Staples today

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Sometimes, after big events or sales, like the Staples deals that ran through 4th of July weekend, we see a lot of discounts still hanging around. That’s true of many deals at the retailer this week, which is offering discounts on the latest tech, computers, and home office gear.

That explains why they’re offering a crazy discount on the Microsoft Surface Pro X, the 13-inch, 2-in-1 tablet running Windows 10 Home. You can get the Surface Pro X at Staples for $800, which is 20% or $200 off the normal price. For a tablet, this thing is packed to the brim with powerful hardware. Pair it with the wireless keyboard and you have a laptop, or pair it with the stylus for a drawing tablet.

In our Microsoft Surface Pro X review, Luke Larsen said it’s the 2-in-1 style computer he’s “always dreamed of.” According to Luke, it has a beautiful thin-bezel display, it’s “absurdly” lightweight and thin, LTE connectivity comes standard, and the new stylus is super easy to charge. What’s more, Microsoft says the Surface Pro X is three times as fast as the Surface Pro 6.

That’s all thanks to the Microsoft SQ1 CPU with 3GHz clock speeds, 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and a Microsoft SQ1 Adreno 685 GPU. The 128GB solid-state drive offers super-fast boot times and even better load times for apps and games. The 13-inch 2880 x 1920 thin-bezel touchscreen display is beautiful, vibrant, and responsive. You also get 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity. It has a 5MP front camera for video or Zoom calls and a 10MP rear camera for snapping some decent photos.

Staples is offering the Microsoft Surface Pro X 13-inch 2-in-1 tablet for 20% or $200 off the regular price of $1,000. You can take home the tablet for $800 with free shipping, delivery, or in-store pickup. Just bear in mind that the wireless keyboard and stylus are sold separately. Don’t forget to grab those too if you want ’em!

More laptop deals available now

Not a fan of tablets or 2-in-1 computers that don’t include a keyboard? There are a ton of laptop deals available right now, and we rounded up all of the best ones for you. See below!

