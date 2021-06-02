Amazon is kicking off some early Prime Day deals, so several retailers are offering steep discounts to compete. That’s great news if you don’t have a Prime subscription because you can still take advantage of some enticing offers. As part of the hubbub, there are plenty of tablets and computers on sale, including some excellent Surface Pro deals. Microsoft’s Surface Pro is a wonderful blend of a tablet and laptop, but it’s packing powerful hardware under the hood and the full Windows 10 experience.

Staples is currently offering the Microsoft Surface Pro X (2020) for $1,200, which is $300 or 20% off the full price. Sales are currently limited to 1 per person, with free shipping or in-store pickup. The Pro X features a Microsoft SQ2 CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 256GB solid-state drive. The screen is a 13-inch multi-touch (10-point touch) PixelSense display, with bright, vivid colors and incredible responsiveness.

The Surface Pro X is compatible with several accessories, including the Surface Slim Pen, Surface Dial, and Surface Pro X Signature Keyboard, but they are sold separately. Even without the keyboard, though, the Surface Pro X is a powerful and versatile device, perfect for work, play, and everything in between.

The 13-inch PixelSense 10-point touch display features a maximum resolution of 2880 x 1920 with a 267 PPI density. For the uninitiated, that means it’s vibrant, and the picture clarity is well above its peers. Movies, TV shows, photos, and online content will look amazing on the screen.

Major specifications include a Microsoft SQ2 CPU, with an SQ2 Adreno 690 GPU for visual performance, 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and a speedy 256GB solid-state drive. It also features multiple wireless connectivity options from 4G LTE to WiFi 5 (802.11ac), and Bluetooth 5.0 for syncing with wireless peripherals and other devices.

The 5MP front camera is strong enough for some high-quality selfies or for joining video conference calls and online chats. The 10MP rear camera will snap some decent photos, as well. It’s all backed by Windows 10 Home, the full version, with a USB Type-C port and Surface Connect built-in.

You can order the Surface Pro X (2020) from Staples for $1,200 with free shipping, which is $300 off the regular price of $1,500. We’re not sure how long this deal will be available, so if you’re on the fence, it’s better to act sooner rather than later.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations