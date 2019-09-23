The new Apple MacBook Air is an excellent option if you are buying your first MacBook and Amazon makes it even more attractive with a $199 price cut. This discount brings our pick for this year’s best MacBook down to its lowest price. Forget about getting a refurbished model — this sweet deal lets you own a new MacBook Air for less.

Get the silver 13-inch Apple MacBook with 1.6GHz dual-core Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 128GB at a discounted price of $900 when you order from Amazon. That is a cool 18% savings on its normal $1,099. You can even get another $50 outright discount when you apply for the Amazon Rewards Visa. Hurry and order now while this Apple deal is live. For a complete portable Mac workspace, check out these Apple iPad deals.

Apple enthusiasts can find a decent entry-level laptop in the latest MacBook Air. It offers enough power to handle most day-to-day tasks. If you are determined to enter the Mac ecosystem, you will find good reasons to choose this MacBook model.

One of the updates for the new Apple MacBook Air is the eighth-generation dual-core Intel Core i5 Y-series processor with up to 3.6GHz of Turbo Boost speed. For an entry-level MacBook, this can be considered decent processing power. Our tests showed that it was good enough to handle word processing, web browsing, watching videos, and even working in Photoshop. However, some slowdowns were noticed when we had multiple browser tabs open while multitasking with different media apps.

While you can find more powerful alternatives at the same price range, the latest Apple MacBook Air remains to be a great pick and worth the investment. Same as all MacBooks, this model is well-built. It should last more than a few years thanks to its sturdy chassis. Apple also backs their products with excellent customer service. But this new MacBook Air can even be easier to fix than other Macs, so you have more chances of getting it fixed should something go wrong.

If you do not want to settle for a used or refurbished MacBook, the new Apple MacBook Air is your most affordable option. You can even get yours for a $900 instead of $1,099 when you order from Amazon today. Act now while this MacBook deal is still available.

Looking to save on the Apple iPhone, Apple Watch, and Apple AirPods? Visit our curated deals page for the latest discounts on premium Apple products.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations