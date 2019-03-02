Share

The Nintendo Switch is one of the hottest gaming consoles on the market right now, competing with PS4 and Xbox in the gaming space. With flagship games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate only playable on the Switch, it’s not hard to see why it has been so successful. The 2-in-1 aspect of the console is also what makes so popular. You can be playing on the TV one minute, and playing in the car the next without skipping a beat. With a retail price of $299, the Switch is a pretty good deal on its own.

Though there are rarely that many Nintendo Switch deals to be found on the web, there are a few decent bundles to be had — if you know where to look. Walmart is currently hosting one such bundle that gets you a free copy of Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle when you purchase the Switch at full price. The console may not be at a discount, but if you’re already thinking of buying it, there’s no harm in picking up a free Mario game while you’re at it.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is a unique game based on a crossover between two completely different worlds. The Mushroom Kingdom gets torn apart by a mysterious vortex, only to be suddenly invaded by the chaotic and destructive Rabbids. This wacky yet challenging game has been described in our hands-on review as a turn-based game moving at a break-neck pace. It’s an epic battle between Rabbids, Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Yoshi full of combat and puzzles. Though you can play this game solo, it also has co-op and local versus mode.

The bundle itself is fairly straightforward, but it does allow for one small bit of customization. Once you click ‘Build Your Bundle’ you have the option to choose between two different Switch Consoles. There’s one with Neon Blue and Rad Joy-Cons and one with the standard Gray Joy-Con, so you’ll need to decide whether you prefer a splash of color or uniformity. Each of the options comes with the same hardware, however.

From what we can tell, the bundle we featured offers the most savings possible, but that doesn’t mean it’s the only one available. Amazon and Walmart actually have a wide variety of Nintendo Switch bundles, though not all of them offer a discounted price. We’ve gone ahead and done the looking for you, just in case you aren’t interested in playing Mario + Rabbids. Here are some of the best deals we could find:

