Don’t miss these incredible Nintendo Switch game deals today

Gamers always look forward to Amazon’s Prime Day deals for discounts on consoles, games, and accessories. However, Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals are also abundant in Walmart Deals for Days, a four-day sale to rival Prime Day that includes Nintendo Switch game deals for everyone’s favorite hybrid console.

If you already own a Nintendo Switch, or if you just scored a great deal on one, Walmart is also offering discounts on four popular titles for the console, namely The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Super Mario Odyssey, and Fire Emblem: Three Houses. These games all have their prices slashed by $20 for Deals for Days, bringing them down to just $40 each from their original price of $60 each.

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening — $40, was $60

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, originally released for the Game Boy, received a visual makeover that keeps the charm of the 1993 classic. Take control of Link right after the events of 1992’s The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past for the SNES, as he awakens in Koholint Island. Explore dungeons and collect instruments to awaken the Wind Fish, and help Link find his way home to Hyrule.

If you’ve already finished The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you might want to play The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening while waiting for the Breath of the Wild 2 sequel, to learn about the series’ roots. Walmart is selling the game for just $40, down $20 from its original price of $60.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 — $40, was $60

It’s Luigi’s time in the spotlight in Luigi’s Mansion 3, where it’s his turn to save Mario and his friends who go missing in the Last Resort hotel. In this spooky adventure, team up with Luigi’s goo doppelganger Gooigi to solve puzzles and overcome obstacles that you can’t deal with on your own, and use the Poltergust G-00 vacuum cleaner to suck up the ghosts that you encounter. Ascend the floors of the Last Resort hotel and save Mario!

Luigi’s Mansion 3 also offers a host of mini-games, as well as the option to play co-op with a friend as Luigi and Gooigi. The quirky game is available from Walmart for $20 off, bringing its price down to $40 from its original price of $60.

Super Mario Odyssey — $40, was $60

Super Mario Odyssey is Mario’s latest 3D adventure where he collects Moons from different worlds to power up his airship, the Odyssey, to once again save Princess Peach from the clutches of Bowser. The game is filled with familiar mechanics and references to previous Super Mario games, but it also introduces several new features, including Mario’s new companion Cappy who can take over other characters to take advantage of their abilities.

Super Mario Odyssey, one of the most popular games that were released in the Nintendo Switch’s launch year that helped place the hybrid console on the map, is available from Walmart for just $40, after a $20 discount to its original price of $60.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses — $40, was $60

Fire Emblem: Three Houses, the first game from the long-running franchise to launch on the Nintendo Switch, combines the series’ trademark strategy RPG elements with a greater focus on players’ choices and your relationships with other characters. As a professor in the Garegg Mach monastery, choose between three houses, namely the Blue Lions, Black Eagles, and Golden Deer, and lead your students in the classroom and on the battlefield.

You’ll spend hundreds of hours on Fire Emblem: Three Houses if you want to maximize the game and play as all three houses. If that sounds like something up your alley, the RPG is available from Walmart with a $20 discount, bringing its price down to just $40 from its original price of $60.

