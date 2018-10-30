Buy a new open-box unlocked iPhone 7 and save more than $100

Share

One of the best things about Apple tech is that it ages pretty well – we probably all know one person who still refuses to let go of their iPhone 5 or iPhone 6. Apple makes some of the best hardware money can buy and offers good legacy support, so iPhones tend to last for a while. Fresh Apple gear can get costly quick, so we’re big fans of buying refurbished tech so long as you perform your due diligence and buy from a trusted professional source.

Even better than refurbished is buying “open box” tech that’s still in brand-new condition, which is another great way to save some cash if you’re wary of buying pre-owned gadgets. Why pay extra for a sealed box you’re going to immediately tear open anyway? Now, you can score a new unlocked iPhone 7 in “open box” condition for just $320 while supplies last. Read on to find out more.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone X series might be the new Apple hotness (with prices to match), but the iPhone 7 still packs solid hardware and up-to-date features: Under the hood, it runs on a 64-bit A10 chip and 2GB of RAM, and the phone comes pre-loaded with iOS 10 and its suite of apps. Its aluminum housing is sleek, lightweight, and durable, and it has an IP67 rating for resistance against dust and water splashes.

The iPhone 7 also features Apple’s super-crisp Retina display, with this IPS touchscreen having a 1,334 x 750 HD resolution and a pixel density of 326 pixels per inch. Cameras include an excellent 12-megapixel rear-facing shooter plus a front-facing 7-megapixel FaceTime camera. The iPhone 7 does lack a 3.5mm headphone jack, though – a controversial decision on Apple’s part to be sure – but you can still use compatible headphones and other accessories with Lightning or Bluetooth connectivity.

Currently, you can score the open-box 32GB iPhone 7 (unlocked for GSM carriers) for $320 from Ebay. These are in brand-new condition with an aftermarket Lightning cable and wall charger included, and color choices include black, yellow gold, rose gold, and silver with a limited quantity available for each. This saves you around $130 off of the street price of a brand-new sealed unit.

Ebay

Looking for more great stuff? Find Apple deals, Black Friday deals, and much more on our curated deals page, and be sure to follow us on Twitter for regular updates and ongoing Black Friday coverage.