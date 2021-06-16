Ever since Sony increased the price of PlayStation Plus memberships, discounts have been hard to come by. There are a bevy of PS Plus deals out there, though, if you know where to look. The service is needed if you want to play games online with friends, but it comes with a lot of other perks as well. Like online save storage, free games, and more.

Right now, CDKeys is offering some excellent deals on PS Plus membership cards, which you can use on Playstation.com or your console. The 1-year membership is $38, while the 3-month membership is $20. You’re saving quite a bit on both of those, so if you need to re-up, you might want to take advantage of the sale.

One-year membership — $38, was $60

With a PlayStation Plus subscription, you can play games online with friends through select multiplayer games. You also gain access to exclusive members-only discounts and get some extra savings on digital purchases during the biggest sales of the year too. Plus, you get access to exclusive in-game content, including DLC and content packs.

Additional features include free games every month for PS4 and PS5, up to 100GB of cloud storage for game saves, and the option to Share Play your games online with friends or family.

CDKeys is currently offering the 1-year PlayStation Plus membership for $38, which is over $22 off the original price of $60. It comes as a digital code and will be sent to your email. You can then take that code and enter it on the PlayStation website or your console to add time to your subscription.

3-month membership — $20, was $28

By adding a pre-purchased card to your account, you can extend the length of your subscription and also delay monthly payments, if you’re currently subscribed through the PlayStation Store. Most subscriptions are set to auto-renew when they run out unless you’ve disabled that option.

CDKeys is currently offering the three-month PlayStation Plus membership for $20, which is $8 off the original price of $28. It comes as a digital code to your email, which you can enter on the PlayStation website or your console to add time to your subscription.

