You can score the powerful Portal Wi-Fi router for $108, but you better hurry

If you use Wi-Fi in a heavily populated residential area, you are very likely not getting the speeds you are paying for. Network congestion, caused by too many neighboring connections near the same data channels, can slow your wireless internet down considerably. The Portal Wi-Fi router, on sale from Amazon today only for just six hours, is a simple and elegant solution to boost your wireless speeds by making sure that nearby networks and devices aren’t crowding you out.

To solve the problem of signal congestion, the Portal Wi-Fi router features patented FastLane technology, which creates four unused data streams on the 5GHz spectrum that are reserved for you and your devices. This highly effective FastLanes feature and its super-simple setup are two of the main reasons the Portal earned an 8.0 rating from our review team and was named one of the best routers on the market today.

Nine powerful internal antennas provide blanket coverage of up to 3,000 square feet, and the portal is Mesh 2.0-compatible in case want to integrate it into a larger mesh Wi-Fi network. The router utilizes dual-band AC2400 connectivity for a throughput of 2,400 Mbps. MU-MIMO technology allows multiple clients to connect to and use your network without their devices fighting each other for bandwidth, a feature that is particularly important for homes with users who frequently perform data-heavy tasks such as 4K streaming or online gaming.

The Portal Wi-Fi router normally costs $200, but a limited-time Prime Day promotion brings the price of this simple, sleek, and powerful router down to just $108 on Amazon exclusively for Prime members. This $92 discount will only last from 12 to 6 p.m. PT today, July 11. You can also score a two-pack for $269. If network congestion is affecting your internet speeds, then now is a great time to pick up one of our favorite home routers so you can enjoy faster, congestion-free Wi-Fi.

Buy it for $108 on Amazon

More Deals

And don’t forget to check out our DT Deals for the latest tech deals.

Prime Day deals will only last until 11:59 p.m. (PT) on Tuesday, July 11, or until the product is sold out. Prices reflect the discount at time of posting but are subject to change.