Pre-Prime Day Anker deals let you save on chargers, wireless earbuds, and more

With Amazon Prime Day almost here, Anker is offering deep discounts on a wide lineup of portable tech gadgets. To save you some time and money, we’ve went ahead and picked out a handful of the best Anker deals available in the run-up to the big day on Tuesday, July 11. These offers will help you enjoy discounts of up to $130, but the promo codes are only valid for a short time – if you see something you like, be sure to jump on it quickly!
Our Top Pick
Our favorite pick of the pre-Prime Day Anker deals is the PowerHouse portable battery. While technically not a generator because it does not produce electricity, the PowerHouse serves a similar purpose (while being much smaller) and is the perfect companion for keeping all of your tech charged via USB or AC on those long outdoor excursions. Through Monday, July 10, the checkout code ANKPWR99 knocks 26 percent off the price for a tidy savings of $130, bringing the $500 price down to $370 on Amazon.
More Great Anker Deals
- Anker Classic Bluetooth speaker: The aptly named Anker Classic is one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers and an excellent value. The promo code PRIM7908 knocks another 15 percent off the price until July 10, meaning you can score this wireless speaker for just $24.
- Anker PowerCore+ 20100 power bank: A good pocket-sized power bank like the PowerCore+ 20100 is the perfect solution for your on-the-go charging needs. This 20,100 mAh battery provides multiple charges for your devices and features two USB ports and a USB-C connection. Through Friday, July 14, the code USBCCORE brings the PowerCore+ 20100 down to $53 for a 20 percent discount of $13.
- Anker Bolder LC130 flashlight: An LED flashlight like the 1,300-lumen Anker Bolder LC130 is indispensable on the trail, as LED lights are brighter and more energy-efficient than traditional incandescent bulbs. Until July 10, the code BEST0703 brings the price down to $44, for a $16 savings.
- Anker SoundBuds Bluetooth earphones: Bluetooth technology makes it easy to reduce wire clutter, and Anker’s sweat-proof SoundBuds headphones are a great way to take your music with you throughout your active day. The sweat-proof SoundBuds can be yours for just $24 with the code PRIME231 unlocking a 20 percent savings of $6 until July 14.
- Anker Bluetooth selfie stick: Our final pick of the pre-Prime Day Anker deals is the ubiquitous selfie stick. This device pairs with your phone via Bluetooth for one-button photo-taking, and the lightweight telescoping aluminum design stretches out to 29 inches. Through July 10, you can take 20 percent off with the code PRIMESEF, letting you snag the Anker Bluetooth selfie stick for just $13.
