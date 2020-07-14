Hurry! PS Plus, Xbox Live Gold subscriptions on sale from only $9

Gaming alone is fun but everything is better when you’re teaming up with your buddies online through PS Plus or Xbox Live Gold. Both services offer even more than simply allowing you to play online with friends too, which is why it’s a good idea to purchase a subscription to one of the services. Right now, online retailer CDKeys is offering some incredible deals on both PS Plus and Xbox Live, with subscriptions starting at only $14 for former and $9 for the latter.

PS Plus

Three Month PS Plus Membership — $14 , was $25

— , was $25 One-Year PS Plus Membership — $32, was $60

PS Plus means you can play online with friends via dedicated servers and enjoy a far superior online experience than ever before. It also offers some other great features. For one thing, you can enjoy cloud storage for all your save files so you can switch consoles without worrying about losing any important content. The best part about PS Plus? Free games! Each month, you get access to a bunch of free games. Once downloaded, they’re yours to keep forever even if you choose to cancel your PS Plus subscription. Right now, July’s offerings include NBA 2K20 and Rise of the Tomb Raider with most months offering similarly great deals.

Xbox Live Gold

One Month Xbox Live Gold Membership — $9 , was $10

— , was $10 Three Month Xbox Live Gold Membership — $20 , was $25

— , was $25 One Year Xbox Live Gold Membership — $55, was $60

Xbox Live Gold offers a similar experience for gamers as PS Plus. For the price, you get access to dedicated servers to team up with your buddies. Microsoft is adamant that it’s keen to keep cheating as low as possible on these servers. Alongside that, you get free games twice a month with recent offerings including indie darling, Coffee Talk, and alongside WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship and Saints Row 2. The games might not always be big hitters but you’re likely to be surprised by at least one title each month, and you can’t beat the deal in terms of quantity of freebies. Alongside that, you also get exclusive access to weekly sales with some discounts going up to 75% off games.

