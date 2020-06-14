Best Buy Gaming Sale: Nintendo Switch, PS4 & Xbox One

Today marks the final day of Best Buy’s Dads & Grads Sale, meaning time is running out to take home some must-have gaming hardware and software on the cheap. Whether you’re shopping for yourself, a friend, a relative, or even your dad for Father’s Day, now is the time to buy. We’ve rounded up a handful of our favourite deals from the Dads & Grads Sale below. Rather see what’s on offer for yourself? Just head over to Best Buy and see if anything stands out.

Grand Theft Auto V — $20, was $30

Have a dad who just likes to wind down and let off some steam? Well Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition is available for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and allows an open-world playground of cathartic fun. One of Grand Theft Auto V’s most alluring attributes is its inclusion of online multiplayer and the Premium Edition offers something to give players a boost. A Criminal Enterprise starter pack will gift players $1,000,000 in-game currency to spend, alongside over $10,000,000 worth of items for them to use. Grand Theft Auto V is considered one of the best games in recent year and there’s never been a better time to dive in.

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) — $20, was $30:

Grand Theft Auto V (Xbox One) — $20, was $30:

Xbox Game Pass offers incredible value for money. The Ultimate membership offers players both Xbox Live Gold and a Game Pass membership for three months, the latter offering users a library of games to instantly download. The service essentially works much like Netflix, but for video games. For $24.99, players can be granted access to hundreds of games, as well as allowing them access to all of the online capabilities with Xbox Live Gold. At almost half-price the deal is a steal and offers and incredible value for money for what’s available.

SanDisk 128GB microSDXC Memory Card for Nintendo Switch — $33, was $68

For anyone that’s owned a Nintendo Switch, you’re more than likely aware of how quickly the storage fills up on the device. It’s easy to quickly be overwhelmed with games and have no further room to add more or update the ones you currently own – it can be a hassle. With SanDisk – 128GB microSDXC Memory Card, you can instantly bulk up the library of games on your console, offering you more choice of what to store on your machine. Owning a memory card as a Nintendo Switch user is pretty much vital and with a $35 saving, it makes the SanDisk – 128GB microSDXC Memory Card a must purchase.

Red Dead Redemption 2 — $40, was $60

Much like Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption 2 is another open-world adventure by developer Rockstar Games and sets the standard for the genre. If you’re finding your dad sprawled across the couch on Sunday afternoons, reveling in a marathon of Spaghetti Westerns, then Red Dead Redemption 2 is the perfect fit. The game allows you to live the life of an outlaw during a time in the old American frontier. The Wild West simulator is the perfect fit for those gamers looking to fulfill the shoes of John Wayne classics and experience a life they’ve only had the opportunity to watch over many years. A must-purchase for gaming fans.

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) — $40, was $60:

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Xbox One) — $40, was $60:

Microsoft Xbox One Stereo Headset — $50, was $60

These comfortable earphones will gift your gaming dad with an excellent audio experience. The audio quality provides deep bass, really punctuating the frantic action of games such as Call of Duty or the stellar sound design of horror classics such as Resident Evil. With a folding microphone, the headset can be used for voice chat as well, perfect for keeping social with friends online. Many customizable options are included as well such as volume controls and the ability to adjust the chat and game audio levels. With $10 off, this makes the perfect time to really enhance someone’s gaming experience with this must-have headset.

Sony Wireless Stereo Headset — $70, was $100

Sony’s stylish Wireless Stereo Headset is a perfect opportunity for incredible sound for video games with a massive $30 saving. The premium headset includes 7.1 surround sound, creating a truly incredible immersive audio experience. They can connect wirelessly to your PS4 and a perfectly suited for VR play with the PlayStation’s VR Headset. With the Headset Companion App on your phone, you can fully adjust the audio levels to your liking or even download pre-set modes to truly lose yourself in your gaming adventures. On top of all of this, the Wireless Stereo Headset is perfect for canceling other sounds out, ensuring that you’re truly sucked into the game.

