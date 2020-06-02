You don’t have to spend a fortune to treat dad to something special this Father’s Day: There are oodles of Father’s Day deals floating around now that see everything from the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple Watch Series 5 to the iPad 10.2 and 65-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV in the sale bin.

The must-have Father’s Day deal at the moment? Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 5 for only $299, down $100 from $399. This is the standout for two reasons: 1) Discounts on Apple hardware are few and far between; and 2) The Apple Watch Series 5 is the latest Apple Watch on the shelves.

Today’s Best Father’s Day Deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick — $35 , was $40

— , was $40 Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance Starter Kit — $130 , was $190

— , was $190 Apple AirPods with Charging Case — $139 , was $160

— , was $160 Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case — $169 , was $200

— , was $200 Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS) — $179 , was $199

— , was $199 Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case — $228 , was $250

— , was $250 Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi) — $250 , was $330

— , was $330 Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS) — $299 , was $399

— , was $399 Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm, GPS) — $329 , was $429

— , was $429 Weber Spirit II E-210 Gas Grill — $379, was $480

When Are The Best Father’s Day Sales?

Father’s Day 2020 will fall on Sunday, June 21. You’ll need to order before then, though, if you want the item to arrive before the special day. Fortunately, the best Father’s Day sales take place between June 1 and June 19, leaving plenty of time to hunt down the perfect gift and place an order.

Or does it? That will depend on what dad wants. If it’s a shiny new iPad 10.2 he’s after, you’ll need to order now if you want it to arrive in time for June 21. That’s because Memorial Day saw such large sales of Apple’s most mainstream tablet that all major retailers are offering it on back order.

Where Are The Best Father’s Day Sales?

Again, this is relative to what you’re after. If your dad would love a brand-new tool set, then look no further than Home Depot. If he’s into his tech and would benefit from an Apple Watch Series 5 or iPad 10.2, or possibly even a Sonos Playbar or Samsung 4K TV, then Amazon and Best Buy are best.

Most retailers have still not yet officially kicked off their Father’s Day sales. You don’t have to bounce around to see who has started what, though: We’ve done the hard work, rounding up all the best Father’s Day sales right here. Can’t see what you’re looking for? Be sure to keep checking back.

Amazon Father’s Day Sale : Amazon isn’t hosting a Father’s Day sale per se, but — à la Memorial Day — it has discounted a number of must-have electronics and appliances and that can’t be a coincidence.

Amazon isn’t hosting a Father’s Day sale per se, but — à la Memorial Day — it has discounted a number of must-have electronics and appliances and that can’t be a coincidence. Lowe’s Father’s Day Sale: Lowe’s has discounted everything from grills and handheld drills to fire pits and outdoor power equipment, with some smart home tech thrown in for good measure, for Father’s Day.

