Best Father’s Day Deals 2020: All the best sales, all in one place

You don’t have to spend a fortune to treat dad to something special this Father’s Day: There are oodles of Father’s Day deals floating around now that see everything from the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple Watch Series 5 to the iPad 10.2 and 65-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV in the sale bin.

The must-have Father’s Day deal at the moment? Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 5 for only $299, down $100 from $399. This is the standout for two reasons: 1) Discounts on Apple hardware are few and far between; and 2) The Apple Watch Series 5 is the latest Apple Watch on the shelves.

Today’s Best Father’s Day Deals

  • Amazon Fire TV Stick — $35, was $40
  • Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance Starter Kit — $130, was $190
  • Apple AirPods with Charging Case — $139, was $160
  • Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case — $169, was $200
  • Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS) — $179, was $199
  • Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case — $228, was $250
  • Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi)— $250, was $330
  • Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS) — $299, was $399
  • Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm, GPS) — $329, was $429
  • Weber Spirit II E-210 Gas Grill — $379, was $480
LATEST MODEL | TRUE WIRELESS AIRPODS

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$228 $249
Expires soon
With noise-cancellation, water-resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon
12-HOUR BATTERY LIFE

JBL Flip 4

$80 $100
Expires soon
With loud, floor-rumbling sound, a durable, waterproof frame, and lasting for up to 12 hours on a single charge, the JBL Flip 4 bound to be the life of the party — both inside and outside the pool.
Buy at Newegg
TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

$169 $199
Expires soon
Released in March 2019, the Apple AirPods 2 come with improved battery life, the ability to launch Siri using your voice, and a Wireless Charging Case. A minor but worthwhile refinement nonetheless.
Buy at Amazon
TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS

Apple AirPods with Charging Case

$139 $159
Expires soon
Launched in 2016, the AirPods aren't old hat by any means, offering near enough all the same features as the AirPods 2 — with the main difference being it lasts for half the time on a single charge.
Buy at Amazon
QLED TV

65-inch Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV

$800 $900
Expires soon
Looking for an affordable Samsung QLED 4K TV? Meet the Samsung Q60R. 4K Ultra HD? HDR10? Smarts? This television has it all, making it the best stepping stone to the wonderful world of QLED.
Buy at Best Buy
BEST SELLER

Instant Pot DUO60 (6 Quart)

$79 $100
Expires soon
The Instant Pot is a fantastic cooking machine that lets you cook delicious, slow-cook style meals in just minutes. This 6-quart option is the most popular size and best-selling model.
Buy at Amazon
DESK AIR PURIFIER

Dyson Pure Cool Link Desk Air Purifier Fan

$269 $399
Expires soon
Designed to reside on a desk or bedside table, the Dyson Pure Cool is a shrunken Dyson TP02. It purifies, cools, and can be controlled remotely through the Dyson Link application for Android and iOS.
Buy at The Home Depot

When Are The Best Father’s Day Sales?

Father’s Day 2020 will fall on Sunday, June 21. You’ll need to order before then, though, if you want the item to arrive before the special day. Fortunately, the best Father’s Day sales take place between June 1 and June 19, leaving plenty of time to hunt down the perfect gift and place an order.

Or does it? That will depend on what dad wants. If it’s a shiny new iPad 10.2 he’s after, you’ll need to order now if you want it to arrive in time for June 21. That’s because Memorial Day saw such large sales of Apple’s most mainstream tablet that all major retailers are offering it on back order.

Where Are The Best Father’s Day Sales?

Again, this is relative to what you’re after. If your dad would love a brand-new tool set, then look no further than Home Depot. If he’s into his tech and would benefit from an Apple Watch Series 5 or iPad 10.2, or possibly even a Sonos Playbar or Samsung 4K TV, then Amazon and Best Buy are best.

Most retailers have still not yet officially kicked off their Father’s Day sales. You don’t have to bounce around to see who has started what, though: We’ve done the hard work, rounding up all the best Father’s Day sales right here. Can’t see what you’re looking for? Be sure to keep checking back.

  • Amazon Father’s Day SaleAmazon isn’t hosting a Father’s Day sale per se, but — à la Memorial Day — it has discounted a number of must-have electronics and appliances and that can’t be a coincidence.
  • Lowe’s Father’s Day Sale: Lowe’s has discounted everything from grills and handheld drills to fire pits and outdoor power equipment, with some smart home tech thrown in for good measure, for Father’s Day.
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

