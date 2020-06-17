What’s better than two games? Three games. Luckily, Target is currently running a sale in that vein with the lowest item being free. A wide variety of select games are on offer for gamers to dive into, no matter what their preference. There’s something for everyone, with games on offer for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Not only that, but some of these titles are currently running at discounted prices, ensuring you’ll be getting more for your cash. The incredible story-driven Death Stranding is currently $30, making for a $20 savings. Adding already discounted games into the mix is really going to ensure you get the most out of the sale.

There are many popular titles in the lineup. The currently immensely popular Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One which includes a campaign and multiplayer, and the worldwide phenomenon Warzone is also thrown into this $60 offer. Other shooters include Grand Theft Auto V, which is available on both consoles and comes with the base game and a ton of GTA Online extras such as a Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack to give you a head start. The game is currently available for $30.

If shooters aren’t your style, there are some fantastic adventure games to sink your teeth into. God of War — which is considered one of the best PlayStation 4 exclusives — is at the incredibly low price of $10, down from the original $20. Days Gone is another brilliant PlayStation 4 exclusive and is also half-price at $20, meaning you could get two of the console’s best offerings for a combined $30.

Perhaps you’re more of a sporting person. Well, the sale has those games covered, too, with FIFA 20 available for $30 and NBA 2K20 available for the same price. FIFA 20 is available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, while NBA 2K20 is on the same platforms and also on the Nintendo Switch. With this offering you could grab both games for the price of one, fulfilling all your sporting needs.

There’s also a lovely selection of kids games on sale, enough to keep them occupied over the coming summer months. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for the Neighborville on Xbox One is a cutesy online shooter and available for $30. Additionally, on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch you could pick up LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 for $20, which includes frantic superhero action and addictive co-op for families to play together.

