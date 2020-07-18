10 video game deals you can’t afford to miss this weekend

For many now, gaming is an escape and a perfect tool for relaxation. Many have taken it up for the first time in years if the shortage of Nintendo Switch consoles is anything to go by. Fortunately, 2020 has been host to many fantastic titles this year. From PlayStation exclusives such as The Last of Us: Part II and Ghost of Tsushima, to smaller hidden gems such as Ori and the Will of the Wisps. Aside from the slew of new titles landing every other week that demand players’ attention, there’s also a host of older titles and CDKeys is currently hosting a sale on many of those.

The end of the year is looking promising with next-generation systems arriving in the form of Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X, but there has never been a better time to look back. There’s massive online experiences such as the apocalyptic Fallout 76, or story-driven, action-RPGs in the form of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. No doubt there’s something to tantalize you, whether you’re a brand-new console owner or a seasoned veteran. Both massive AAA titles and hidden gems are included in the sale and demand players’ attention to download and play.

Starting off, we have some of the biggest savings of $46 and a fantastic game to accompany it. The Sims 4 is the latest entry in the much-beloved franchise and builds on what previous installments have worked hard to create. If the real world is seeming like a joyless time right now, then diving into The Sims 4, creating your dream family, and living out your best life could be the perfect answer — or making their life an absolute hell works too. The Sims 4 allows players to act out the lives they want to lead and is the perfect base for many expansions that grow the world.

Looking for one of the absolute best fighters on the market? You can’t do any better than Mortal Kombat X Premium Edition, a fantastic brawler. The premium edition grants access to additional fighters, including classic movie icons such as The Predator and Jason Voorhees. Mortal Kombat X is already bundled with an obscene amount of content and a savings of $55 makes it a perfect purchase. Featuring many stages, gruesome fatality animations, and beautiful graphics, it has cemented itself as one of the best fighters for the current generation and a must-have.

Ever watched a horror movie and thought you could do better than the protagonists? Then you’re in luck. Dead by Daylight lets one player portray a grotesque horror villain, while a team must find a means of escape or tackle the beast head-on. It is now discounted for a $13 savings. Over the years, Dead by Daylight‘s popularity has risen dramatically and created a stamp in the multiplayer market. The game has also been host to many notable crossovers including adding creatures from TV shows such as Stranger Things. It’s a unique experience and one that will captivate you and your team in sheer terror as you plot your escape.

Often considered one of the best racers ever made, Burnout Paradise originally released during the heyday of the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, but is now back with a new coat of paint. A massive saving of $36 for the brilliant open-world racer is hard to pass up, and the addictive gameplay loop makes it impossible to put down. Burnout is known as an arcade racer with pitch-perfect driving controls, and Burnout Paradise is no different. Driving around the world is a breeze, and with the added destruction of the environment and other racers, it is as satisfying the 100th time as it is the first.

Minecraft has grown to become one of the most recognizable and successful franchises ever to hit the gaming world. Even after all these years, sales for the game are still increasingly strong and will no doubt continue, especially with discounts of $22 to draw new players in. Based around the simple premise of destroying blocks and building structures, Minecraft is perhaps one of the most relaxing games available and one that has captured not only the imagination of children, but adults around the world.

One of the most popular games in the world is still going strong with a next-gen release already confirmed. Diving into the PC version is a fantastic opportunity to discover what the fuss is about in regards to GTA. Currently at the small price of $11, GTA is boasting a savings of $49 and packs a ton of content for the price. The single-player campaign can engage players for upwards of 50 hours, while the online component provides an infinite amount of entertainment. Since its release, the world of GTA Online has grown into something truly special with the inclusion of fan-favorite locations such as the casino. Growing your empire online is an engaging and addictive addition to the franchise and one that is soon to cross three console generations.

Ask most people what one of the best PlayStation 4 games is and no doubt you’ll be met with a wave of responses declaring God of War. It’s hard to put into words just how special God of War is, and with the price of admission being just $13, it’s impossible not to recommend. God of War on the PS4 acts as part-reboot/part-sequel, making it the perfect entry for both long-time fans and newcomers. The combat is fluid and punchy with series protagonist Kratos’ trusty ax, and the world is an absolute joy to explore with a variety of gorgeous environments. The story follows Kratos and his son Atreus on a lengthy adventure through Norse mythology and is an absolute must-play for anyone who owns a PS4.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is one of the greatest games in recent years. There’s simply no other way to put it. The fantastic RPG excels in every facet and is a pillar for gaming in general. The world is meticulously handcrafted, and every quest has been given an exceptional degree of attention that other games only dreams of. Even if you’re jumping into the series for the first time, the story is easily accessible and engaging for even the newest of players. Additionally, the Game of the Year package also comes packed with two massive expansion packs, each with their own unique story and settings. Take advantage by saving $49, an exceptional discount for anyone looking to jump in.

When Fallout 76 first released it was met by poor to mixed critical reception. Since then, developer Bethesda has worked tirelessly to re-create the world of Fallout 76 into something fans will want to dive into, and the results have been positive. Numerous updates have made the game into something truly worth exploring, especially when you’re looking at saving $50. The latest update, titled Wastelands, is perhaps the biggest expansion to date, bringing it more in line with the traditional Fallout experience. The world has been packed with more characters to interact with, quests have been reworked, and despite it being an apocalyptic setting, it manages to feel more alive than it ever did before.

Despite releasing every year, the FIFA franchise manages to evolve in intuitive new ways. Over the years, the series has added a campaign mode, new teams, and tightened up its gameplay. FIFA 20 synthesize everything the franchise has built into the best entry yet. Football intelligence has been added to FIFA 20 and works to create the most realistic football physics in the series so far. FIFA Ultimate Team also manages to consistently engage you with the alluring nature of unlocking players and creating your perfect team. With a massive savings of $51, it’s the best time to jump into the best entry yet.

